FREE SPEECH
How to cover the president’s press conferences when the president is lying? It seems the TV news finally figured it out, as the American electorate gave him the boot. In the uncertain days between the Nov. 3 election and determining an outcome on Nov. 7, Joe Biden delivered a message encouraging patience and trusting in the vote count. President Donald Trump took a different tack, first falsely claiming that he had won. Then in a Nov. 5 press conference, Trump said, “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. This is a case where they’re trying to steal an election.” Four major networks – ABC, CBS, NBC and MSNBC – cut away to instead tell viewers Trump’s claims had no basis in reality. Fox and CNN stuck with Trump for his full remarks, but CNN included a caption on the screen that read, “Without any evidence, Trump says he’s being cheated.” CNBC’s Shepard Smith had the most pointed live takedown: “We’re interrupting this, because what the president is saying, in large part, is absolutely untrue. And we’re not going to allow it to keep going, because it’s not true. There is not a scintilla of evidence this is true, none. There are only words here, no truth.”
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
First, the bad news: the city of Seaside’s budget, like others, has taken a hit due to Covid-19. Now, here’s the good news: The budget fallout hasn’t been as bad as projected, according to a quarterly update (reflecting July-September) presented to city council Nov. 5. The bright spots: taxes from auto sales, cannabis sales and online sales performed better than the prior quarter. “This was particularly surprising as the city expected auto sales to see very abrupt declines,” Finance Director Victor Damiani wrote in a report. Consultant HDL is projecting sales and use tax revenue for the year will be $14 million, over the $12 million originally budgeted. The takeaway from Damiani’s report: “To date the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic have not been as bad as imagined in the spring. The city continues to face very strong headwinds, however, that should not be considered lightly.”
Editor's note: This has been updated and corrected from what appeared in print. HDL's projection for $14 million in revenue is for sales and use tax overall, not just for cannabis taxes.
GREAT:
It was a great idea to start with. After the Fort Ord Army base closed in 1994, Marina lost one-third of its population and some 200 businesses. The city had to make a plan to recover, and they could have easily taken the tempting route of outward sprawl. Instead, they passed an urban growth boundary, forcing developers to build within a more reasonable footprint. Twenty years later, it’s been a success, with new restaurants, a movie theater and retail constrained to The Dunes shopping center, within walking distance of the new neighborhood. The great news this week is that Marina voters overwhelmingly said yes to extending that urban growth boundary for another 20 years, with 81 percent voting in support of Measure Q, extending it for another 20 years, through 2040. It’s a model that works, and a model worth replicating in other cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.