FREE SPEECH
In February, community radio station KSQD (90.7FM) celebrated three years on the air, since nonprofit Natural Bridges Media took over the frequency. Now the nonprofit is expanding from Santa Cruz to 89.7FM in Prunedale and 89.5FM in Carmel Valley, both currently licensed by the Federal Communications Commission to Educational Media Foundation (the nonprofit behind K-LOVE and other Christian stations). Natural Bridges is fundraising for the expansion, expected to cost $400,000 (including $375,000 for the licenses) plus equipment and labor. Programming includes shows by local voices like Joe Truskot (formerly of the Salinas Californian) and Natural Bridges board chair Rachel Goodman, as well as syndicated shows by Ralph Nader and Amy Goodman’s “Democracy Now.” The plan is to broaden programming to cover the Monterey Bay region. They expect to sign a deal with EMF on Dec. 1; after the FCC approves the license transfer and fundraising is complete, KSQD will be on Monterey County airwaves as early as spring 2023. “We’re really looking forward to serving listeners in Monterey County,” Goodman says. “We’re excited to hear from people what they want.”
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“In addition to being humbled, I am really excited.” - Assemblymember Robert Rivas, D-Hollister, whose colleagues unanimously voted on Nov. 10 for him to become the next Speaker of the Assembly. He will assume the powerful role on June 30, 2023 (see story, mcweekly.com/news)
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Wildfires in 2018 followed by a pandemic in 2020 meant cancellation after cancellation for the Big Sur International Marathon and the nonprofit’s Monterey Bay Half Marathon. The return of big events is now here, and it was a good week for over 6,300 runners who ran the half marathon course in spectacularly clear autumn weather on Sunday, Nov. 13, starting in Monterey near Lake El Estero. The course ran through Cannery Row and hugged the coastline into Pacific Grove, around Point Pinos to Asilomar State Beach and back again. The race ended at Custom House Plaza where the post-race Finish Village awaited runners with free beers and an award ceremony. David Bett, 30, of Pacific Palisades, finished in first place in the men’s division with a time of 1:02:11. Joyline Chemutai, 27, also from Pacific Palisades, finished first in the women’s division, with a time of 1:10:58.
GREAT:
Great news for collaboration between the city of Salinas and Monterey County came in 2021 with the creation of a joint committee to tackle overlapping projects. Now that partnership is leading to movement on implementing the Alisal Vibrancy Plan, thanks to an agreement the County Board of Supervisors approved on Nov. 8, and Salinas City Council on Nov. 15. It covers three areas: building affordable housing; connectivity (such as pedestrian and bike paths); and health and mental health services. The county and city each committed staff time and up to $50,000 for master planning. “Working together has a bigger impact, the leveraging of resources to maximize benefit,” says Lisa Brinton, Salinas’ assistant director of community development. She adds the partnership will help speed up planning. Each party is obligated to complete its part in five years, by Sept. 30, 2027.
