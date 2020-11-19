FREE SPEECH
How to cover the president’s press conferences when the president is lying? It seems the TV news finally figured it out, as the American electorate gave him the boot. In the uncertain days between the Nov. 3 election and determining an outcome on Nov. 7, Joe Biden delivered a message encouraging patience and trusting in the vote count. President Donald Trump took a different tack, first falsely claiming that he had won. Then in a Nov. 5 press conference, Trump said, “If you count the legal votes, I easily win. This is a case where they’re trying to steal an election.” Four major networks – ABC, CBS, NBC and MSNBC – cut away to instead tell viewers Trump’s claims had no basis in reality. Fox and CNN stuck with Trump for his full remarks, but CNN included a caption on the screen that read, “Without any evidence, Trump says he’s being cheated.” CNBC’s Shepard Smith had the most pointed live takedown: “We’re interrupting this, because what the president is saying, in large part, is absolutely untrue. And we’re not going to allow it to keep going, because it’s not true. There is not a scintilla of evidence this is true, none. There are only words here, no truth.”
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“I don’t think there are two things that make people feel more happy than fire engines and the Wienermobile.”-Josh Hostetter, president of the Salinas Firefighters Association, speaking about a benefit featuring an appearance of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
In 2005, United Way Monterey County partnered with FamilyWize, a community service organization that works to help people save money on prescription medications. In October, the partnership reached a major milestone: more than 60,000 Monterey County residents have saved more than $6 million on prescription meds since the partnership’s inception. In 2020 alone, as of mid-October, 3,978 people have saved $260,000. “It’s a valuable resource that everyone is able to use, regardless of their financial situation,” United Way President/CEO Katy Castagna said in a statement. On the FamilyWize website, consumers can plug in their zip code and drug name to compare prices at retailers. FamilyWize cards are accepted at most major retail pharmacies, and there’s no eligibility requirement to obtain one. Consumers can print their free cards at UnitedWayMCCA.org or FamilyWize.org.
GREAT:
It’s a great week for Big Sur and fans around the world of the legendary Deetjen’s Inn, which will be reopening after the pandemic and wildfires led to its closure in August. General Manager Matt Glazer expects they’ll be able to welcome overnight guests by the end of November. Reservations are currently open for all of 2021. Part of the reason for closure was a complicated relationship between two nonprofits related to the inn, one that owns the property and one that managed the business. The two entities restructured leaving only the property owner, Deetjen’s, Inc. “It healed 40 years of inter-corporate complexities,” Glazer says of the new arrangement. The popular restaurant will remain closed for now, until possibly Memorial Day weekend. It was a challenge to keep it open under Covid-19 restrictions with limited outdoor seating even during the best of weather conditions.
