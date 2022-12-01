FREE SPEECH
There are certain protections afforded to members of the U.S. press that enable them to work without fearing for their own safety. Among those protections is the ability to publish information provided by a source, even if that source obtained the information illegally. (It’s a principle upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in the 2001 decision Bartnicki v. Vopper.) That precedent makes it especially dumbfounding that an Ohio newspaper editor finds himself facing criminal charges for the Oct. 28 publication of audio that was surreptitiously recorded in the courtroom of an ongoing murder trial. Derek Myers of the Scioto Valley Guardian has been charged with felony wiretapping and interception of communications, according to the Press Freedom Tracker. Officials in Ohio’s Pike County Sheriff’s Department seized Myers’ cell phone and the paper’s laptop as part of their investigation. “Retaliating against a news outlet, especially a small local publication, for doing their jobs in matters of public interest is completely unacceptable,” said Katherine Johnson, program coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists. Myers has pleaded not guilty; his case will be heard by a grand jury.
“Hearing each other’s voices, we burst into tears.” - Victoria Beach, speaking about talking to Volodymyr Buianov, a Ukrainian refugee who Beach is hosting in her Carmel home. He and his wife and two sons were scheduled to arrive on Nov. 30 (see story, mcweekly.com)
For the third consecutive year, Caraccioli Cellars has been honored at the Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championship in London. This time the prize went to the winery’s 2016 Blanc de Blancs. The past two years, awards went to the 2014 and 2015 Brut Rosé. Caraccioli Cellars did well at the annual event. The Blanc de Blancs was also named best in California and Best in Class. Gold medals also went to the 2016 Brut Cuvée and 2016 Brut Rosé. General Manager Scott Caraccioli flew to London on short notice in November to join the festivities and accept the trophy. Tom Stevenson, who has written many books on sparkling wine and who runs the World Championship, has long been impressed by Caraccioli’s wines, noting they “demonstrate a degree of class rarely seen in California sparkling wines.” In other words, they are really, really good.
When Laura Rivera of Soledad sees a problem, she springs into action. During the fires of 2020 she noticed her mother and fellow farmworkers coming home from the fields coughing. Rivera organized an effort to raise funds to purchase masks for farmworkers. As a student leader at Hartnell College – she serves as vice president of Associated Students of Hartnell College and as student trustee on the governing board – she initiated Project Pink Bag, which puts menstrual products in campus bathrooms for whoever needs them. Those acts of service, among others, prompted the Monterey Bay Chapter of Association of Fundraising Professionals to name Rivera, 20, this year’s Young Adult Philanthropist of the Central Coast. She is finishing three years at Hartnell with degrees in Spanish and political science. The first-generation college student plans to pursue a law degree.
