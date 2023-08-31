FREE SPEECH
Eight candidates for the Republican presidential nomination traded barbs on a debate stage in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Aug. 23, though it’s not clear what the point of it was. That’s because the runaway frontrunner for the nomination is former president Donald Trump, who is facing four criminal indictments – two federal, one in Georgia and another in New York – which could tie Trump up in court for much of 2024 and keep him off the campaign trail. Despite this, only two of the candidates on stage – former governors Chris Christie and Asa Hutchinson – said they wouldn’t support Trump as nominee if he was convicted of a crime. Meanwhile, at the same time of the debate, a pre-taped interview was streamed on X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) where Tucker Carlson asked Trump questions over the course of an hour, which included Trump calling his critics “savage animals.” Trump also made his own return to Twitter after previously being banned due to incendiary comments promoting violence on Jan. 6, 2020. He posted his mugshot and a call for donations.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“The Hawaiian culture – it’s reciprocal.” - Louella Sumler, director of the Marina-based Pacific Island dance and culture group Ná Haumána Hula Hálau, speaking about the motivation to organize a benefit for the people of Lahaina (see story, mcweekly.com)
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
Monterey County’s Sustainability Program received a six-figure state grant that will help fund climate resilience projects in some of the county’s most underserved communities. The $300,000 Transformative Climate Communities Planning Grant, provided by California’s Strategic Growth Council, will focus on a five-square-mile area that includes the town of Pajaro. The county will partner with Watsonville-based Regeneración-Pajaro Valley Climate Action to build a community coalition that will look to identify three-to-five greenhouse gas-reducing projects that can be implemented in the Pajaro Valley. The work could potentially lead to future grants to fund the development of those projects. “Equity-centered climate work is about connecting with community members who feel left behind on issues that directly affect their quality of life,” said Sustainability Program Analyst Cora Panturad.
GREAT:
Congratulations to the Big Sur Land Trust, which received unanimous approval from the California Wildlife Conservation Board on Aug. 24 for $8.6 million in state funding toward the acquisition of Basin Ranch. The grant means the nonprofit expects to be able to close the deal for 5,015 acres near Arroyo Seco by November, with plans to co-manage the property with the Esselen Tribe of Monterey County. (Big Sur Land Trust will be responsible for the remaining $86,800 of the $8.68 million purchase.) “This ranch and the entire range are a critical wildlife corridor and a region of deep cultural significance to Indigenous people,” Rachel Saunders of BSLT said in a statement. She emphasizes the unique opportunity to forge a partnership with an Indigenous organization to preserve cultural values of the land. “We hope this will serve as a model for other land trusts in the state of California.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.