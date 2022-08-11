FREE SPEECH
The misinformation ecosystem seems to know no bounds – anyone can post a blog or podcast saying just about anything with impunity. At least that’s how it’s been for years for Alex Jones and his outlet Infowars, which has wantonly promoted conspiracy theories. But a Texas jury’s $45.2 million award in punitive damages finally holds Jones to account. The Aug. 5 decision comes about a year after Jones was found liable for defaming the families of children who were murdered in a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut in 2012. Jones falsely claimed the parents were crisis actors trying to advance gun control legislation, and that their children never existed. Several families sued Jones, on the basis that his lies had prompted threats against them and slowed their healing. This award goes to Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, whose 6-year-old son, Jesse Lewis, was killed at school. According to news reports, their attorney Wesley Todd Ball told jurors they had “the ability to send a message for everyone in this country and perhaps this world to hear.” That message: There are consequences for spreading lies.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK
“That was just god’s work, telling us to wake up and giving us another chance.” - Monterey Bay F.C. goalkeeper Antony Siaha, on a shot by El Paso that hit the crossbar Aug. 6. Monterey won 1-0, with a goal in the 88th minute of the 90-minute game, their fifth straight shutout (see story at mcweekly.com)
GOOD WEEK / GREAT WEEK
GOOD:
In late July, Seaside City Councilmember Alexis García-Arrazola and Assistant City Manager Ashley Collick traveled to Oaxaca, Mexico, on an unusual mission: They were seeking to make Oaxaca a sister city to Seaside. Per García-Arrazola, who has Oaxacan roots (as do many Seaside residents), the trip went swimmingly. The exact details of the agreement are yet to be hashed out, but the hope is to have a formal agreement reached and celebrated at this year’s Oaxaca by the Sea event in Seaside, scheduled for Sept. 18, just across from City Hall. García-Arrazola has made this partnership a priority, he says, because “for far too long, I was ashamed of who I was and where I came from. I want the next generation to become the best version of themselves. It’s all about meeting people where they’re at.” The food in Oaxaca, he confirms, was excellent.
GREAT:
Great news for Marina comes thanks to a $4.2 million contract with Unlimited Environmental Inc., approved unanimously on Aug. 3 by Marina City Council for blight removal in two areas, at City Parks Barracks (at 8th and 2nd) and Cypress Knolls (near Marina High School). “The sooner we get these buildings down is better for a lot of reasons,” said Mayor Bruce Delgado. A total of 45 barracks and 30 buildings will be removed from the former Fort Ord. The money comes from the former Fort Ord Reuse Authority bond trust funds – $8.6 million plus additional funds up to $6.5 million – that will become available within the next five years. As blight removal continues, the city is aiming to prioritize what comes down first; at a 2021 town hall meeting, Monterey Peninsula Unified School District Superintendent PK Diffenbaugh requested removal of decaying buildings near Marina High.
