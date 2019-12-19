WHO’S IN TOWN?
The move to reclassify Uber drivers and other gig workers as employees was initially hailed as a way to give them legal protections, but some independent contractors and the companies that have traditionally relied on them (freelance writers and newspapers, for example) are feeling squeezed by a one-size-fits-all approach. Add interpreters and translators to the list of contractors nervous after new rules go into effect on Jan. 1, thanks to Assembly Bill 5, which exempted some workers but not all. This week the Coalition of Practicing Translators and Interpreters of California is in town to answer questions language professionals may have about the new law. CoPTIC is also raising money to advocate for changes to the law to protect the independence of interpreters who work in courts, medical settings, classrooms and elsewhere.
6:30-8:30pm Thurs Dec. 19. Patria Restaurant, 228 Main St., Salinas. $50. bit.ly/CoPTICevent.
FREE SPEECH
It’s a concept designed to pair emerging journalists with newsrooms looking for ways to increase staff: Report for America assigns young journalists to newsrooms across the country. In 2020, the initiative (led by media nonprofit The GroundTruth Project) will place 250 reporters at 164 newspapers, public radio stations and TV stations, across 46 states (plus Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico). With $5 million, RFA pays half of a corp member’s salary; the hosting news outlet pays one-quarter and fundraises for the final quarter. It’s intended to bolster coverage in “news deserts,” and assignments include a Kentucky statehouse reporter focusing on Appalachia for the Associated Press; an affordable housing reporter for La Noticia in Charlotte, North Carolina; the childhood poverty beat for San Jose Mercury News; and coverage of California’s San Joaquin Valley for Radio Bilingue. The 2020 RFA class represents a four-fold expansion over 2019, thanks to donors including the Packard Foundation, Knight Foundation, Facebook Journalism Project andGoogle News Initiative.
GOOD WEEK / BAD WEEK
GOOD:
William Sujack, who is from Monterey, serves in the U.S. Air Force in the rank of Senior Airman. He’s not a pilot; Sujack is a public health technician with the 18th Aerospace Medicine Squadron at Kadena Air Base on the island of Okinawa in Japan. Kadena is the largest air force installation in the Pacific and thousands of people serve there. This month, the base recognized Sujack over 6,000 others as Airman of the Week, an honor bestowed upon him by18th Wing Commander Brig. Gen. Joel Carey. According to the military, Sujack’s hard work contributes to peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region, which includes North Korea, China and India. His responsibilities include disease prevention, food safety and ensuring service members are medically fit for deployment. “His diligence was pivotal in driving the deployment clinic’s mission,” a spokesperson says.
BAD:
At Main Street Bakery and Catering, across the street from Salinas High School, you can get cakepops in nearly a dozen flavors, Christmas cookies decorated to the nines and full meals made by owner-baker Luz Cedillo. On Dec. 13, Cedillo arrived at her shop to find someone had smashed the glass in the front door, and cracked one of the large, street-facing windows too. It’s hard enough for small businesses to survive, much less thrive, and replacing that glass won’t be cheap. Cedillo is throwing a tamale-fundraiser to help defray the costs, with tamales handmade by her, her mother and a bevy of other family members. (Pro-tip: her mom makes the masa as well). If you just want a few, get them most anytime, but for large orders, hit up Cedillo at mainstreetbakeryandcatering.com. She’s a crazy-generous woman who could use some crazy-generous help.
