WHO’S IN TOWN?
Our human brains have a natural capacity to do math. We’re performing mathematical calculations continuously without realizing it – sizing up the differences between Tall, Grande and Venti cups at Starbucks, for example. So why do many of us stumble when it comes to learning math in school? The California Mathematics Council’s mission is to improve students’ math learning experiences, and this week its North Conference is in town offering dozens of workshops to sharpen educators’ skills. The conference gets high level, tackling bigger issues in education. One keynote speaker, Deborah Lowenberg Ball, from the University of Michigan is slated to give her talk, “(How) Can Mathematics Teaching Disrupt Racism and Oppression?”
Fri-Sun Dec. 6-8. Asilomar Conference Grounds, 800 Asilomar Ave., Pacific Grove. $150-$250. cmc-math.org/north-program.
FREE SPEECH
As the financial pressure on the newspaper industry continues, leading to more consolidation and the shuttering of hundreds of local papers over recent years, a new business model may have emerged. Last month, the Salt Lake Tribune, Utah’s largest paper, announced it has turned into a nonprofit, marking the first time the Internal Revenue Service has approved such a switch for a paper. As a nonprofit, the Tribune will still be allowed to sell advertising and subscriptions – and will also now accept tax-deductible donations. The new status means that the Tribune will be prohibited from making political endorsements as it has in the past. Paul Huntsman, an heir to a major fortune who bought the paper three years ago, is giving up his ownership and transferring control to a nonprofit board of directors, which he will chair. “This is a historic moment for theTribune and a new day for local journalism around the country,” Huntsman said. “The IRS approval opens up new possibilities for success for legacy newspapers.”
GOOD WEEK / BAD WEEK
GOOD:
Thanks to a recent study published by the Goldbogen Lab at Stanford’s Hopkins Marine Station in Pacific Grove, we are a little closer to understanding the heart of the largest animal on Earth. Using an electrode equipped tag, researchers recorded the heartbeat of a blue whale in Monterey Bay for 24 hours while it swam, dove, lunged for krill and resurfaced. The data suggest that blue whales’ hearts are operating at their physical limits (37 beats per minute) while at the surface as well as during dives, where the tagged whale’s heart rate dropped to just 2 bpm – compare that to an average human where anything less than 60 bpm is considered dangerously slow. The authors suggest that animals operating at physical extremes like this are more susceptible to environmental changes and prey availability, and hope the data will help inform conservation of blue whales and similar species.
BAD:
Complaining about the weather has been de rigeur for the past week, as the Central Coast was pounded by unrelenting rain and high winds that led to flooding, power outages, the closure of Highway 1 through Big Sur and more than a few car accidents. Add a parade casualty to that list: TheHoliday Parade of Lights, a December tradition that has people setting up chairs along Main Street and through Old Town in Salinas, was set to take place Dec. 1, but organizers cancelled due to the bad weather conditions. To those who complained about it, consider that signs were flying off buildings on Saturday due to the winds. What’s not all bad here, though, is that the parade committee will hold a posada at the Salinas Police Athletic League facility in its stead. The posada will take place from 1-5pm, Dec. 15, at 100 Howard St., Salinas. Parade organizers hope to bring the parade back next year, weather permitting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.