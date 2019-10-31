WHO’S IN TOWN?
Totally Trauma is coming to town this week – and that’s a good thing. More than 300 healthcare professionals who specialize in trauma care will bone up on how to improve treatment of patients in critical condition. The annual conference is hosted by the Bay Area Trauma Education Consortium, founded in 1986. Attendees may receive continuing education units on topics such as treating pain and addiction in trauma victims, evaluating possible cases of child abuse, organ donation and spinal cord injuries. One guest speaker, retired coroner investigator Claudine Ratcliffe from the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Department, has an inventive title for her talk, “Clue: Claudine the Coroner in the Morgue with a Knife.”
Mon-Tues Nov. 4-5. Monterey Marriott, 350 Calle Principal, Monterey. $375/standard registration; $400/day of conference; $150/guest registration. tecba.org.
FREE SPEECH
Among America’s great pastimes are football and exercising the First Amendment right to protest. When those two things intersect, it gets… complicated.
Some NFL players polarized fans with protesting by kneeling during the national anthem, bringing attention to social justice issues including police misconduct and disproportionately high arrests of black men. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced a new policy May 23 forbidding players from kneeling during the anthem, but giving them the option to stay inside in the locker room – a private form of protest, but not a public display. Constitutionally, the NFL appears to be within its rights to limit players’ speech. “The First Amendment only regulates the government’s actions,” says David Snyder, executive director of the First Amendment Coalition. “It really doesn’t have anything to say about what private entities can do.” The NFL Players Association announced they’re looking at the policy for any violations of their collective bargaining agreement.
GOOD WEEK / BAD WEEK
GOOD:
Before 2016, King City had some serious problems with gang violence and young people getting caught in its crosshairs. In response, the small city – population 14,000 – mobilized. A 23-member committee developed and implemented a plan, dubbed the Comprehensive Plan to End Youth Violence. Three years later, violent crime is down, and they’ve caught the attention of the League of California Cities. On Oct. 16, the League announced King City would receive the 2019 Helen Putnam Award for Excellence, a recognition for cities that make “unique contributions to community residents and businesses, contributions which have resulted in lower costs or more effective delivery of services.” King City’s plan consisted of 24 measures focused on prevention, intervention, enforcement, re-entry and public outreach. Mayor Mike LeBarre presented the award on Oct. 22 at a City Council meeting.
BAD:
Americans like to think anyone can make it through hard work, but the deck is stacked against those at the bottom. The Oakland-based Insight Center for Community Economic Development released a study Oct. 9 showing that to be disproportionately true for Latinos. The study, “Latinx Families in the Golden State: When Working Hard Isn’t Enough” shows 52 percent of Latino families with two or more workers can’t earn enough to pay their bills. When Latinos work in higher-paying jobs they still make less – white workers are paid an average of 27-percent more than Latinos in the same positions. In Monterey County, 62 percent of Latino workers are struggling to make ends meet, three times higher than white workers. The median household income for Latinos here is $54,530, $40,000 less than white households. (Monterey County’s median income overall is $72,400.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.