WHO’S IN TOWN?
By now, there are so many ex-Donald Trump advisers, it can be hard to remember the who’s who of 2016. His former campaign manager,Corey Lewandowski, is in town this week for a campaign event for Jeff Gorman, chair of the Monterey County Republican Central Committeeand a candidate for Congress running against Rep. Jimmy Panetta. He’s the featured guest at this fundraiser, hosted by Larry and Sharon Woods. Lewandowsi had recently been considering a run for Senate in New Hampshire. “While taking on a career politician from the Washington swamp is a tall order, I am certain I would have won. My priorities remain my family and ensuring that @realDonaldTrump is re-elected,” he tweeted in December.
4:30-6:30pm Thursday, Feb. 20. Address in Carmel Highlands given upon RSVP. $1,500/event; $2,000/with photo opportunity. 375-2227, jeffforcongress.com.
FREE SPEECH
It’s campaign season, and for President Donald Trump, that seems to include extra attacks on perceived antagonists. That includes the media. The U.S. Press Freedom Tracker, maintained by reporter Stephanie Sugars of Freedom of the Press Foundation lists 1,911 tweets attacking the media since Trump first declared his candidacy in 2015. The pace is ramping up, as the foundation reports, with 34 tweets so far in 2020. They include, on Feb. 12, “Fake News @CNN and MSDNC have not surprisingly refused to talk about my record setting number of voters in New Hampshire (and in Iowa). That’s why they are poorly rated Fake News!” and, on Feb. 8, “More Fake News. This was photoshopped, obviously, but the wind was strong and the hair looks good? Anything to demean!” in reference to an innocuous (and real) Getty Images photo of the president walking in the wind, hair swept upward, revealing obvious bronzer. His rhetoric catches on; one supporter tweeted in response, “Just consider the source – they’re pathetic.”
GOOD WEEK / BAD WEEK
GOOD:
In 2016, King City said yes to cannabis cultivation and manufacturing, but held out on dispensaries. With a 3-2 vote on Feb. 11, City Councilsaid yes to dispensaries, overriding the 4-0 recommendation of the King City Planning Commission and embracing a new revenue stream estimated to generate up to $200,000 per year in sales tax. The ordinance – which still requires a second reading, scheduled for Feb. 25 – means King City is ahead of Monterey, Pacific Grove and Carmel, which still prohibit dispensaries. The ordinance caps the small city’s maximum number of dispensaries at two, and they’ll be geographically limited to three corners of town and may not be adjacent to residential buildings. Applications from prospective dispensaries will be accepted through July 9, and a lottery process will follow in September if more than two qualifying applications are submitted.
BAD:
Jose Fierros, a 62-year-old from Watsonville, was killed on Feb. 13 after he fell into a piece of equipment at the Monterey Mushrooms plant in Royal Oaks, according to the California Occupational Health and Safety Administration. Company officials released a public statement offering “thoughts and prayers” to Fierros’ family and wrote, “We are working closely with state and local authorities in the ongoing investigation of this unfortunate incident.” This is the second fatal accident in less than two years at the plant. On July 23, 2018, a 61-year-old man walking across the compost yard was run over and crushed by a front loader, according to a state report. The driver hauling a load of compost in the front bucket did not see the employee. The company was cited for six violations totaling $284,000 in proposed fines related to the accident, as well as others found upon inspection.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.