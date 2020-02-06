WHO’S IN TOWN?
Each year at this time on TV, millions of golf fans ogle the beauty of crashing waves along a craggy coastline during the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This year the waves have the potential of breaking higher and closer to the course action. That’s because the King Tides are coming to town due to the sun and moon aligning, exerting the greatest gravitational pull on the Earth. Expect a high tide of 1 to 2 feet higher than normal on Saturday and Sunday. Scientists working through the California King Tides Project are asking for some crowdsourced photos of the phenomena. Learn about the role of citizen scientists and how to take and submit photos through a brief class at the Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History.
8:30-9:30am, Sat Feb. 8. Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History, 165 Forest Ave., Pacific Grove. Free. pgmuseum.org.
FREE SPEECH
Business magnate Warren Buffet is getting out of the newspaper business. His company, Berkshire Hathaway, has a reputation for hardly ever selling off assets, making this deal a rare exception – and a sign that Buffet thinks the industry is waning. “[Newspapers] are going to disappear,” he toldYahoo Finance. The company’s 31 daily and 43 weekly newspapers will go to Davenport, Iowa-based Lee Enterprises, nearly doubling Lee’s existing readership and taking its daily papers from 50 to 81, including Nebraska’s Omaha World-Herald and New York’s The Buffalo News. Lee will pay $140 million, and Berkshire Hathaway will lend Lee more than enough – $576 million at a 9-percent interest rate – to finance the deal. Lee Enterprises’ stock price rose 67 percent the day the deal was announced. In some markets, Lee has applied a slash-and-burn approach, buying newspapers then shutting them down. “We believe Lee is best positioned to manage through the industry’s challenges,” Buffet said in a statement.
GOOD WEEK / BAD WEEK
GOOD:
Sand City’s loss is Seaside’s gain: Sanctuary Rock Gym, the region’s only climbing gym, is re-opening in its new location on Monday, Feb. 10. For people who like to exercise vertically, it’s been a long time coming – exactly one year to the day – since Sanctuary’s former home closed on Feb. 10, 2019 after 23 years in business, in order to make way for a new hotel and two residential buildings in Sand City. (That’s good news too; the region desperately needs housing.) Owner Michael Bascou was able to find a new 10,000-square-foot location in Seaside’s University Plaza for what he’s calling “Sanctuary 2.0.” The walls and installation are both by companies that built climbing walls for the Olympics (Entre Prises USA and Flashed Flooring, respsectively) and the new digs will also have yoga and pilates classes, and auto-belay devices – meaning you don’t need a partner to climb.
BAD:
U.S. Army soldiers, staff and faculty at the Presidio of Monterey and Defense Language Institute who depend on Monterey-Salinas Transit buses to commute are going to have to hoof it or find alternate transportation starting Feb. 8. That’s when route changes and cancellations go into effect after the Army decided the way it administers its 10-year partnership with MST does not align with its own regulations, says James Laughlin, Presidio’s public affairs chief. The Army had been reimbursing MST several million dollars annually, according to Carl Sedoryk, MST’s CEO. “MST is not in a position to subsidize the Presidio, so we’re adjusting levels to provide services that they’re able to pay for and not anything more,” Sedoryk says. Riders were informed of the changes in a town hall meeting on Feb. 3 at the Presidio. The Presidio will increase its own shuttle service on base.
