WHO’S IN TOWN?
Is the economic hardship experienced by so many in the U.S. today a cause of the political and cultural upheaval over immigrants, LGBTQ+ people and other issues? Or is it the other way around? Could it be that exclusion and discrimination causes a struggling economy? In town this week is Matthew Yglesias, co-founder ofVox.com with Ezra Klein and Melissa Bell, to give a talk titled “Reactionary Politics as a Cause of Economic Decline.” He suggests that immigrants and cultural oppenness are major drivers of prosperity in the modern world. Yglesias is a Vox senior correspondent on politics and economic policy. He co-hosts “The Weeds” podcast. His most recent book is The Rent is Too Damn High, about the policy origins of the middle class housing affordability crisis in America.
6-7:30pm Thur Oct. 24. Morse Building, Room B104, Middlebury Institute of International Studies, 426 Van Buren St., Monterey. Free. middlebury.edu/institute/events.
FREE SPEECH
The Newseum opened more than 11 years ago in Washington, D.C. as an interactive monument to the First Amendment, displaying news photos, headlines, cartoons and clippings that captured huge news events, giving some 10 million visitors a glimpse inside the industry, and creating an archive of some of its most profound and influential moments. But that formula did not translate to financial success, and on Oct. 1, the Newseum announced it will close on Dec. 31 and the museum’s founder, the Freedom Forum, will sell its building to Johns Hopkins University for $373 million. A digital exhibit, “Today’s Front Pages,” will continue after the physical museum closes to display nearly 1,000 newspapers’ front pages around the world daily. (They’re viewable at newseum.org/todaysfrontpages.) Spokesperson Sonya Gavankar has told news outlets the museum may go on with a smaller collection, in a smaller space. “We hope to find a suitable location but that process will take time,” she told NBC.
GOOD WEEK / BAD WEEK
GOOD:
For any local property owner who wants to install electric vehicle charging stations onsite, it’s an excellent week. There’s a new government rebate program to help cover equipment and installation costs of EV infrastructure in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties. The pot of money – $7 million – is substantial, but not infinite, and so applying quickly is critical. Extra incentives are available for applicants in disadvantaged areas. The money comes via a local-state partnership among Monterey Bay Community Power, the California Energy Commission and the Center for Sustainable Energy. The program could help support up to 600 Level 2 chargers (four-eight hours to fully charge an electric vehicle) and 60 DC fast chargers (full charge in less than an hour). Just under 2 percent of vehicles in the Monterey Bay area are electric. But with more charging stations, that number is expected to rise.
BAD:
The 2018 Farm Bill declared hemp is as legal as lettuce for farmers to grow, but Monterey County is still attempting to regulate it similarly to hemp’s cousin,cannabis, due to concerns about odor and cross-pollination. On July 23, the Board of Supervisors voted to launch a one-year industrial hemp pilot program with several restrictions. On Oct. 17, Agricultural Commissioner Henry Gonzales reported to the Cannabis Standing Committee that of the 80 parties interested in pilot permits, only 10 got permits for 610 acres. Only two growers planted five acres each in late summer; heat killed three acres of one of those farms. June is the best time to plant hemp, but harvest wouldn’t be ready until after the pilot program ends on Aug. 31, 2020, making it virtually useless. The committee wants to extend the pilot at least another year to give growers a chance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.