Santa is in town all month making various appearances, but this week there are two very specific Jolly Old Elves visiting. Black Santa arrives in Pacific Grove on Saturday, Dec. 14, his second year to appear there in an effort to present positive images of people of color and build children’s self esteem and well-being. Last year, more than 250 kids and their families attended (see story, p. 52). Next, Soothing Santa makes an appearance on Sunday in Salinas for “a sensory-friendly Santa photo experience,” designed for children with special needs and their families. The event is free, but reservations are recommended.
Black Santa, 12:30-4:30pm Sat, Dec. 14, Jewell Park, corner of Central and Grand avenues, Pacific Grove. Free. pacificgrove.org/events.
Soothing Santa, 10-11am, Sun, Dec. 15, Northridge Mall, 796 Northridge Center, Salinas. Free. shop-northridge-mall.com/events.
n the heat of presidential campaign season, Facebook has drawn negative attention to itself for its failure to act against false or misleading political ads. Other major platforms are pushing back with stricter policies. The latest giant to do so is Google, which on Nov. 20 announced new political advertising guidelines that will take effect Jan. 6. The changes call for a less granular level when it comes to microtargeting people. “We’re limiting election ads audience targeting to the following general categories: age, gender, and general location (postal code level),” the new policy states. In addition, Google is making its prohibition on misleading ads more explicit. As of Dec. 3, Google has also expanded its transparency portal to show where political ad spending comes from (viewable at transparencyreport.google.com). In the past year-and-a-half, campaigns and PACs have spent more than $138 million on 181,797 ads; the single largest spender, at $8.9 million, is the Trump Make America Great Again Committee.
Last week was epically bad as far as winter weather in Monterey County. Flooding caused by a levee break in Chualar forced the closure of Highway 101for hours on Dec. 5, leaving motorists stranded. So where’s the good? Some students whose parents were unable to get to them were sheltered overnight in Chualar School’s cafeteria. In came Monterey County Office of Education, where Summer Prather-Smith, director of MCOE’s Migrant Services, and her co-workers had been collecting donations of new blankets to give to migrant families during an upcoming holiday event. The blankets kept kids and staff cozy overnight, and Prather-Smith put out a call for new donations. “We had an amazing response. People really came through,” she says. They collected about 250 blankets. The goal is to make it a yearly event, so if you’re of a mind to donate, email sprather@montereycoe.org.
Bad news for consumers and for the Salinas Valley agriculture industry keeps coming as the number of illnesses from E. coli linked to locally grown romaine lettuce rises. As of Dec. 4, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reports 102 illnesses (including 58 hospitalizations) in 23 states, including four cases in California. That’s up from the previous report on Nov. 21 of 40 associated illnesses and 28 hospitalizations. Although onset dates for all of those illnesses happened prior to Nov. 18, FDA and U.S. Department of Agriculture authorities still advise against eating any Salinas-grown lettuce. On Dec. 2, the FDA requested that the industry voluntarily withdraw romaine from the market and withhold distribution of Salinas romaine for the remainder of the growing season. “This was the most efficient way to ensure that contaminated romaine was off the market,” according to the FDA.
