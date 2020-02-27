- “Creating a brand-new nonprofit from the bones of an existing for-profit business has been one of the most rewarding adventures I have had the opportunity to experience.” So writesBrandi Lamb, executive director of the nonprofit Osio Theater, in a letter that introduces their 2019 annual report. Go to osiotheater.org/about to read about this organization on a mission. Then go check out their kick-ass lineup of movies including Little Women, 1917, Parasite orJojo Rabbit (through Thursday, Feb. 27), or later, CatVideoFest 2020 (you heard right) 2pm Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 29 and March 1. Tickets sold help local cats; not that they will stoop to acknowledge it. 350 Alvarado St., Monterey. info@osiotheater.org.
- Wasted! The Story of Food Waste is a documentary about food waste, which contributes to greenhouse gases, costs $1 trillion annually, and robs hungry people of food. But this film enlists activists who have ideas about how to reform the food chain, and chefs – includingMassimo Bottura and Anthony Bourdain (RIP) – who show how to use more of the animals and plants we eat. It’s screening for free at Carmel High School (3600 Ocean Ave., Carmel) 7-9pm Friday, Feb. 28. carmelunified.org.
- The Center for Photographic Art presents Winter Blues, Contemporary Cyanotypes, starting with an artists’ lecture 4pm Saturday, Feb. 29, by bookmaker Diana Bloomfield and educatorHeidi Kirkpatrick. They’ll talk about the history of the photographic process (invented in 1842) and contemporary artists still utilizing it including Meghann Riepenhoff, Paula Riff and Benton Hamilton. The opening reception follows at 5pm at Sunset Center, Carmel. photography.org.
- The National Steinbeck Center’s Young Authors’ Day of Writing is back for the 17th year. Sign up to coach a middle school kid in essay writing on Monday, March 2, at CSUMB Salinas City Center (where Steinbeck Center is), or Thursday, March 5, at Greenfield Union School District. Register at steinbeck.org.
- The city of Seaside and the Police Activities League are co-hosting the second Movies in the Park on Friday, March 20, at Laguna Grande Park. Why am I telling you this now? Because you get to vote for which movie they’ll show. The candidates are Toy Story 4 (which is polling very high), Frozen 2 (which has the most campaign contributions), DisneyNature’s Penguins (a dark horse that’s surging), or A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (which has a lock on the parent vote). Go to bit.ly/MITP20 to cast your vote. 899-6800.
Issue February 27, 2020 - The reengineering of several local city downtowns is underway. We report on some encouraging signs.
