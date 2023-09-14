Maker’s Mark is a comfortable bourbon, with pleasantries of fruit and vanilla. Maker’s 46 provides a more opulent experience. Maker’s Mark Estéban Reserve, on the other hand, is as if your palate had fallen asleep on the couch, only to be shaken awake suddenly.
There’s a warm embrace of vanilla on the forefront and a charming notion of spiced fruit that clings to the finish. With a creaminess on the nose, the bourbon is noticeably Maker’s Mark. But the spirit was crafted by the team at Estéban Restaurant with the aid of the Kentucky distilling team. And as Beverage Director Elimar Acosta explains, “I like a toasty chocolate, dark caramel taste.” At almost 109 proof, he also likes a good, stiff belt.
Despite its power, the Estéban Reserve shows deft balance. Vanilla is prominent, and you feel the embers of alcohol. Yet there’s a lot going on and it appeals to you quickly – a swirl of caramel, bitter coffee, a calming honeyed sweetness, skillet-roasted malt and puffs of campfire smoke. It is Maker’s Mark fired up. To prepare it, the folks at Estéban traveled to the distillery, where they were presented with a selection of wooden staves, each of which introduces a different character to bourbon as it rests in the barrel. Acosta says that it took three tries and a combination of 10 staves to get the balance they were after.
Try the bourbon by itself, or in a flight with the original Maker’s Mark and Maker’s 46.
