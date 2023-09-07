A good cocktail can set the mood. But one crafted with ingredients foremost can enchant the mind and send it drifting into a different space.
In the case of summer garden-to-glass cocktails at Lucia Restaurant & Bar, these are cool and serene daydreams. A vivid garden of herbs and peppers walled by raspberry bushes laden with fruit comes to mind as you sip the Spice of Mint cocktail, for example. Mixologist Colleen Kelly sends you drifting along with a chile liquor, muddled mint and fresh lime juice in organic raspberry Vodka – a twist on the mojito only more sublime. The Lavender Lemon Drop, her take on another tradition, drops you into a garden of lavender blowing in the wind as you recline in the shade of citrus trees. Again the cocktail is fresh and light, with subtle notions that lead you into a perfumed reverie, until a dose of lavender-infused simple syrup waiting at the bottom of the glass brings you floating back to earth. The trick is in picking lavender at the right time. “That’s it,” Kelly says. “It is that simple. When you have this backyard” – the gardens and orchards at Bernardus Lodge – “you’d be a fool not to explore.” A third cocktail, this time brunch-only, starts with Moet & Chandon Rosé Imperial and Nolet’s Gin. But with housemade rosewater and fresh juices, it becomes a rose garden blossoming wild among herbs and berries.
“If that doesn’t say special, I don’t know what does,” Kelly observes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.