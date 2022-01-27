How does the world get flipped on its head?
One minute you’re buoyed by the Milky Way, floating, feeling like you can touch the stars, hugging the galaxy –
You’ve been singing with whales, humming with hummingbirds, drinking in the most glorious sunset, as if the Creator were painting it and erasing it before your eyes.
~ • ~
You’ve just seen an old friend, affirmed “YES” – the old world is unraveling,
Empires are falling – Babylon fell, Rome fell
“But this is more than the American empire… ”
I assert, “It’s ecological collapse, planetary shifting
we must learn to collaborate or perish.”
Yet, the world is falling. Everything is collapsing.
You see the news, Thich Nhat Hanh left this earthly plane
at midnight on Jan. 22, 2022 in Vietnam.
But, it’s still Jan. 21 – just after 8pm in California.
You feel the asymmetry of time and space.
You decide it’s best to get home.
It’s so windy, sultry, but a dry wind like in the desert. It’s a fierce and humbling wind… not gentle.
~ • ~
You’re driving home on Highway 1,
and see an eerie red fog ahead. How could that be? Reflections from night construction?
No – it looks like an unearthly fiery red on grey.
You’re filled with dread – Your heart sinks.
You round the bend and there it is…
as you feared, a giant plume of smoke and flames
glaring blood red and orange assault you.
You’ve just turned the bend into the Apocalypse.
The world has flipped on its head.
Thich Nhat Hahn is dead and Big Sur is on fire.
~ • ~
We had just uttered “No – not now” to the Apocalypse
but here it is – tearing down the hillside.
You can’t get through to 911.
“Try your call again later,” Siri says.
You dial again. “FIRE, FIRE. Send more engines. Fire has jumped the road. It’s bad.”
You try to warn people, flash
your brights. What is the signal for “FIRE – turn around!”
~ • ~
People are parked near Palo watching
like it’s a movie, yet it’s so surreal.
I’m driving forward, through the fire zone,
praying, pivoting from bliss to nightmare,
peace to inferno, feeling deeply for all those who live in these hills who’ve already
paid the price for living in paradise.
They thought they could breathe now.
It’s supposed to be winter.
But now, in the age of climate change,
any day could bring catastrophe.
~ • ~
I barely make it through the plumes,
the flames are dancing. My friends
are dancing back at Esalen. They
don’t know. The power is out.
The world has flipped on its head.
Where do we go? We must sit and pray.
Help where we can and get out of the way.
