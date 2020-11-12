I grew up in right-wing America, but I got out as soon as I could. No one was surprised. From an early age, it was clear my inclinations were what people around me called “weird”: More interested in reading than TV, invested in pop music trends, and intrigued rather than repulsed by the idea of meeting people who were different than me, or eating foods I hadn’t heard of before.
As an adult, I shop at the farmers market. I’m middle-aged, but I know what “trap music” is. I have opinions on the newest seasons of The Great British Baking Show versus the older ones. I lament the decline of bookstores, but still buy actual books online. I read mainstream newspapers and eat Vietnamese takeout. I’ve been to same-sex weddings and the Women’s March.
I say these things not to congratulate myself for being hip, but quite the opposite. I’m not hip at all – I’m an extremely normal American. The America I know, where the movie Get Out was a huge hit and the Dixie Chicks did nothing wrong, is mainstream America.
Americans like me populate the small towns and suburbs too, as the summer of Black Lives Matter protests and Biden/Harris signs demonstrated. There are many flavors of us and many races, but the general values – appreciation for diversity, acceptance of social change, cultural curiosity and empathy toward others – are the mainstream values of America.
The fact that Democrats tend to win the popular vote in presidential elections is evidence that the America that Donald Trump and his fans hate is mainstream America.
And frankly, Trump and his minions know it. It’s exactly the mainstream nature of this more liberal strain of American culture that explains why we’re seeing such fierce, outsized anger from Trump voters. It’s why they are willing to back a confessed sexual assailant who is obviously a sociopath. It’s because they see Trump as the vehicle to “take back” an American culture that they believe is being stolen by the rest of us, that is, the actual American majority.
There’s been some good protest music in the Trump years. What is striking about a lot of it – Childish Gambino’s “This Is America,” Janelle Monae’s “Americans” and RuPaul’s “American” – is how much it’s focused on this notion of what it means to be an American.
“I am American, American, just like you too,” are the blunt lyrics of the RuPaul song, which plays at the end of every episode of RuPaul’s show in recent seasons.
There’s a lot of resistance on the left to the idea that our national crisis is over identity and culture, and not over something that’s a little easier to get a handle on, like economics or ideology.
I wish our elections could be about boring but important issues like health care and tax policy, instead of being used in the culture wars. It feels like an intractable problem. But it’s the problem we have, and we won’t even start to think of solutions until we look our problem directly in the face.
