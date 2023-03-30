Even with recent storms, California’s chronic water supply shortage is not over, and will continue to be exacerbated by climate change, drought, an expanding economy and population growth.An optimistic snowpack this year unfortunately does not bring our state out of the drought.
The water supply threat is not new. California has been grappling with water scarcity for decades, with frequent droughts causing significant harm to agriculture, wildlife, tourism and communities in all corners of the state.
In recent years, however, the situation has become much more dire. A combination of factors, including the driest three-year period in 1,200 years, aging infrastructure, antiquated state policies and climate change, have conspired to create a challenge that threatens the very survival of some communities and sectors that the economy and jobs depend on.
A reliable and sustainable water supply is critical to every aspect of our economy and the quality of life for all Californians. Despite decades of effort to improve the water system, our infrastructure remains inadequate to meet present needs and is woefully unprepared to meet future needs. To combat this, I’ve authored Senate Bill 366, a measure that would transform California water managementby modernizing the California Water Plan for a 21st-century climate, setting water supply targets and ensuring accountability for state agencies on water management issues.
SB 366 would require development of a financing plan, and would update the requirement that state agencies develop a plan to achieve those goals, in consultation with local water agencies, wastewater service providers and other stakeholders.s
Impacts are already being felt in low-income and rural areas. Farmers have fallowed more than 400,000 acres, and according to a recent report by Public Policy of California, “The Future of Agriculture in the San Joaquin Valley,” the biggest challenge for agriculture is a projected 20-percent decline in water supplies in the future. That decline will have a devastating impact on agricultural communities, along with a disproportionate impact on low-income and communities of color. If we don’t act now, the consequences will get worse, including 900,000 more acres fallowed, 50,000 jobs lost, a GDP decline of $4.5 billion, and a regional economic activity decline of 2.3 percent.
Absent bold action and clear water supply targets, the state will be faced with extreme consequences. Sorely needed housing developments will be stalled and food security jeopardized. And we’ll certainly see increased water costs.
We all need to work together to ensure that California’s water supply is sustainable and can preserve the California way of life, support economic vitality, and fulfill generational responsibility.
