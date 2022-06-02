This month, residents will have the opportunity to contribute and take action toward building a county budget that supports families, children, and protects the environment while preventing crime, creating jobs, and promoting healthy communities. In our region, city and county governments will be vetting, changing and finalizing local budgets. In this process, your voice counts.
Organizations like MILPA, and the Monterey Bay Central Labor Council, Reinvest831, Monterey County Black and Brown Solidarity Coalition and Community Before Cops are leading the #OurBudget831 campaign, meant to increase engagement in the budget process. Change can happen when prevention and safety programs are available and within the reach of those who need them most. In Monterey County, many municipalities spend large amounts on funding for law enforcement, while gridlocking the budget for alternatives. Salinas spends about 43.5 percent ($53 million) of its annual $121 million budget on police, compared to 14 percent ($18 million) on libraries and community services.
The public can provide recommendations on spending allocations to our elected officials as they conduct budget hearings and ultimately vote on adoption before the fiscal year begins on July 1.
We are asking the County Board of Supervisors and local cities to invest in health care, environmental needs, restorative justice, employment, housing and sensible alternatives to policing. For example, consolidate the Monterey County Youth Center with the Juvenile Hall; reinvest the operational expenses into building a positive youth and family zone with broad wraparound services. Next, invest in low-income housing for families who are experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. Finally, invest in a cost-effective model such as the STAR Program in Denver, which reduces the negative impacts of police deployment for people in mental distress.
By listening to those who are closest to the problems, we can ensure that budgetary decisions reflect a healthier Monterey County. The budget process is not glamorous, but it is a meaningful and concrete way to influence outcomes in how our governments invest in responsibilities and priorities.
This June, call or email your city council member, mayor and county supervisor, provide comments, or sign onto community letters. Be creative and make your voice heard. You can write letters to elected officials, post on social media, attend public meetings and speak up during public comment periods, or organize a press conference.
Working-class residents have the power to make positive changes happen in our community, together in solidarity. Connect with your friends, neighbors and community to make your voice heard during this 2022 budget process.
