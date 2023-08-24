In the heart of Lahaina, where the hum of life once vibrated, a somber scene unfolds: Dozens of cadaver dogs painstakingly search for our loved ones amid charred remnants. The air is laden with not just the stench of burnt memories but also the weight of systemic neglect.
Our beloved Maui, a victim of both the climate crisis and the inertia of institutional response, is suffering more than it ever should.
But the devastation isn’t just due to the undeniable wrath of the climate crisis. Lahaina’s transformation from a lush wetland to a vulnerable tinderbox speaks of colonial greed. The waterways that once nurtured us were diverted by American oligarchs, particularly sugar barons, leaving our lands dry and susceptible. Long before the billboards advertising paradise – and even before the illegal annexation of Hawaii in 1898 – Lahaina was more than a picturesque postcard. It was our heartbeat.
But our current suffering is not solely the consequence of historical trespasses. In the aftermath of the current disaster, the federal response has been glaringly insufficient. While thousands of survivors lay displaced, the hospitality industry, fueled by subsidies, has done little to ease our pain. In a region that boasts over 6,000 Airbnbs, less than 1,000 have opened their doors to the bereaved. Instead, it is local Maui residents, the very people who have endured centuries of marginalization, who have showcased the epitome of the Aloha spirit.
The people of Lahaina have risen, creating community hubs to fill the void. These hubs, forged from the essence of aloha and community spirit, are now the most impactful relief sites, even without formal assistance. Community leaders have come together, forming Ná Ohana o Lele. They are not just calling for assistance but also demanding acknowledgment of our pains, our history and our rights. The vision is clear: The restoration of Lahaina should be by the community, for the community. Volunteers under the banner “Lahaina Strong” are leading grassroots initiatives, working for immediate relief but also to empower locals for the impending legislative battles. The Maui Just Recovery Fund stands poised to resource this long-term work of recovery and rebuilding.
Justice goes beyond acknowledgment. It demands a return of control over public resources like land and water to its people. Direct relief fundraisers are not enough. Political and legislative fights lie ahead to ensure that rebuilding efforts steer clear of the pitfalls of external influences, and that resources are channeled to foster local resilience and empowerment.
Ironically, while our ancestral lands are a bedrock of life, more Kánaka Maoli now find themselves outside Hawaii, driven away by an ever-intensifying housing crisis. The wildfires symbolize not just a singular catastrophic event; they resonate as a traumatic echo of the systematic displacement our families have been grappling with for generations.
Lahaina, resilient and proud, will rise again – not through the interests of external capitalists but by the hands of its own people.
