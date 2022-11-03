An attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, at the couple’s San Francisco home represents another in a long series of stress tests for American democracy. And as at past such inflection points – the Jan. 6 insurrection, the mobilization of a vast corps of election-denying and conspiracy-mongering candidates in the GOP, the pillaging of social media platforms by feckless billionaires – the system is showing every sign of impending breakdown.
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin saw fit to joke about the assault. Fox News hewed to general GOP policy messaging amid news of the assault; contributor Leo Terrell announced that the attack should serve as a “wake-up call” on crime – as though Democrats were withholding approval of hammer-counterinsurgency measures in the nation’s police departments.
Donald Trump Jr. repurposed this phony talking point into a slogan, tweeting, “Imagine how safe the country would be if the democrats took all violent crime as seriously as they’re taking the Paul Pelosi situation. They just don’t care about you.”
Other party influencers sought to harness both violent Q fantasies and a rapidly burgeoning (and Elon Musk-endorsed) conspiracy theory about the attack, holding that the alleged attacker and Paul Pelosi were lovers. Former Trump treasury official Monica Crowley tweeted: “The Pelosi house is the kind of place that looks normal from the outside but has all kinds of crazy-ass stuff going on behind closed doors.”
Needless to say, the attacker himself very much seconded these views. David DePape took earlier tours through lifestyle experimentation in the Bay Area mold, designing hemp jewelry and practicing nudism before he settled firmly into right-wing extremism and conspiracy-mongering around the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. He published a blog with repeated and lurid callouts to QAnon, anti-vax conspiracies, Gamergate, and Holocaust denial.
DePape’s extremely online political odyssey is not so oddball as it may seem, and certainly not out of line with the present paranoid and apocalyptic fantasies driving discourse on the American right.
There’s been a clear and distressing arc in the right’s response to political violence over the past decade. When Arizona Representative Gabrielle Giffords was shot in 2011, there was a full bipartisan denunciation of the act and the shooter. But come 2020, when Kyle Rittenhouse killed two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the American right adopted him as a folk hero.
“Unquestionably, we can expect more incidents like this,” says Joe Lowndes, political science professor at the University of Oregon. “We’re at a moment when Republican elected officials can use the language of violence openly and demonize opponents as enemies in a way that’s as harsh as it gets. The clichéd way to say it is that the needle has moved on the legitimacy of political violence on the right.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.