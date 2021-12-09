What alt-right leader Steve Bannon failed to create, German taxpayers have just stepped in to revive: a Nationalist International. The far right is about to get its own well-heeled global think tank.
Germany’s gift to the far right is the Desiderius Erasmus Foundation, the public-policy arm of the country’s most prominent extremist party, the Alternative für Deutschland. The AfD underperformed in the recent German elections, losing 11 seats. Still, by capturing more than 10 percent of the vote, the party qualifies for what all major parties receive: government support of its foundation. Erasmus will soon enjoy the equivalent of tens of millions of taxpayer dollars a year to establish outposts of hate throughout the world.
After the defeat of Donald Trump in the U.S. in the 2020 elections, the prospect of a Nationalist International might seem further away today than four years ago.
New authoritarian populists have consolitated power.
In reality, the global disillusionment with mainstream politics that fueled the rise of Trump has only grown more intense in recent months. New authoritarian populists have consolidated power in places like El Salvador – where President Nayib Bukele calls himself the “world’s coolest dictator” – and are poised for possible takeovers in Chile and Italy. And who knows? Trump might claw his way back into the White House in 2024.
The potential for him to return to power in 2024 has inspired right-leaning populists globally. From President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines to President Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua, being vulgar and vicious has already served them.
Meanwhile, Trump’s domestic supporters are strengthening their international connections, flocking to Budapest to learn how Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, transformed the most liberal corner of Eastern Europe into the region’s most reactionary country.
Mike Pence visited Budapest to praise Orbán’s “family-centric” anti-abortion version of social policy. Tucker Carlson broadcast a full week of his Fox News program from there. (In 2002, Orbán was kicked out after one term, only to return to power in 2010 – Trump supporters dream of just such a comeback.)
The Spanish far-right party Vox has established its own Disenso Foundation to knit together a reactionary “Iberosphere” that includes the Mexican right, extremists in Colombia, the Bolsonaro family in Brazil and Texas Senator Ted Cruz. In France, where Marine Le Pen has had a lock on the extremist vote for a decade, journalist Éric Zemmour is challenging her from the right with his predictions of a coming civil war and Muslim takeover. Not to ignore Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan or Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Creating an Axis of Illiberalism from such disparate countries would not be easy. Still, the failures of current global institutions provide a powerful glue with the potential to hold together an emerging right, adding up to a new version of global fascism.
