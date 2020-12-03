Israel is not excluded from being behind the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, and it is a strong possibility. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously described Fakhrizadeh as “the father of Iran’s military nuclear program.” This meant that sooner or later, he would be a target.
In light of Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump, it seems important for Israel to let the new team at the White House know that there are certain limits that cannot be breached, regardless of who resides in the White House. In addition, Israel is concerned about the possibility of a change in the U.S.’s approach to relations with Tehran.
What is certain so far is that there will not be a radical reversal in Washington against Trump’s Iran policies, but it is not unlikely that the new U.S. administration will soon initiate contacts with an Iranian delegation through one of its envoys. The U.S.-Iranian meeting is expected to take place in a European capital, and its aim will be to set a general framework that includes specific conditions allowing America to rethink the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, an agreement that Trump tore up in 2018.
It is clear that Israel will not be affected by Iran’s reactions. What is certain is that the death of Fakhrizadeh is a great loss for Iran. This was evidenced by the words of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who vowed to avenge the killing, adding that whatever Fakhrizadeh was working on before his death will continue. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the assassination “will not slow down Iran’s nuclear path.”
The question now is: How will Iran respond to the assassination? It is certain that it will not dare retaliate against Israel, nor against America. It discovered long ago that it is unable to conduct significant military action against either of these two targets. We saw a sample of that inability when it failed to strike back at the assassination last January near Baghdad Airport of Qassem Soleimani, ex-commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ Quds Force.
Once again, Iran will direct its retaliation to targets in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon or Yemen. In other words, it will target Iraqis, Syrians, Lebanese and Yemenis.
The likely Iranian response will mean that Tehran refuses to acknowledge that the world and the region have changed and that it is unable to pursue a policy other than one with no prospects, a policy based on an expansionist project that relies on provoking sectarian instincts.
Iran should have learned from the U.S. administration’s liquidation of Soleimani and understood that it is not a regional power capable of playing a dominant role in the region.
This could be an opportunity for Iran to discover its true size and learn from it. The U.S. sanctions against Iran were enough to grind its economy to a halt. Isn’t it time for the Iranian regime’s leadership to ask itself: What good have all the missiles and nuclear bombs brought?
