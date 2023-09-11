The lack of affordable housing is a critical issue facing our state and especially our region. We need bold action to ensure our residents have access to truly affordable housing, and aren't continuously priced out of their communities. I urge the California State Legislature to pass Assembly Constitutional Amendment 1.
ACA 1 is a common-sense, critical step toward addressing our housing crisis. This piece of legislation would allow for local affordable housing bonds to pass with 55-percent voter approval instead of two-thirds voter approval.
As someone who grew up in affordable housing and in a single-parent household, I understand firsthand the importance of ACA 1. My father died when I was 5 years old and despite the fact that my mother worked for many years in the healthcare field as a certified nursing assistant, the wages she earned as a single parent with two young children simply were not enough to afford the high cost of market-rate housing. I am a strong advocate for ACA 1 because affordable housing provided my family with immense opportunities and financial security. Every family deserves the same opportunity and access to quality affordable housing that I had.
Grappling with the high cost of housing is not unique to my family. The sad reality is that a renter in California would need to earn $42.46/hour to afford the average asking market-rate rent for a two-bedroom apartment; which is nearly three times the state’s minimum wage of $15/hour. This means housing is far too often out of reach for our farmworkers, educators, hospitality workers, nonprofit employees, and countless hard-working residents.
If the voter threshold to pass had previously been 55 percent in 2018 instead of the current two-thirds mark, several past affordable housing bond measures would have been successful and communities across California could have generated a total of $2.26 billion for affordable housing. For example, since 2018, the cities of Berkeley, San Jose and Santa Rosa, and the County of Santa Cruz’s affordable housing bonds have failed despite each receiving over 55-percent voter approval, reflecting majority support. That amount of funding for affordable housing would have been life-changing for working families throughout our state.
We must act with urgency to ensure our communities have the ability to pass affordable housing bond measures, and build much-needed affordable housing. If we want to protect residents from displacement, ensure that younger generations can stay in the communities that raised them, and address the fact that 56 percent of California residents are rent-burdened, we need more
funds for affordable housing. Our residents are depending on the State Legislature to vote to pass ACA 1. Then it’s up to us, the voters, to approve future bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.