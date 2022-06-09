In the aftermath of the murder of 19 kids and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, the reports about what, exactly, the cops did that day are still emerging. But we know that at least 19 law enforcement officers stood in the hallway outside of the classroom at Robb Elementary for over 45 minutes as the gunman slaughtered students inside. Parents outside were not only begging cops to do something, but when parents tried to charge in, the cops held them back.
Police, it appears, were not keen on confronting a teenager armed with an AR-15. That’s understandable from a human perspective but in direct conflict with the image that law enforcement likes to portray of themselves as brave public servants who put their life on the line for ordinary citizens. This image has been bandied about in response to the ongoing debate over how much public money is spent on policing. It’s safe to say that the widespread support for robust police funding is due to the assumption that cops have a duty to rush in and protect people, especially children, in such situations.
Uvalde police are equipped with expensive firepower, body armor and other militarized equipment that the public buys cops, under the assumption that they are obliged to use it to protect us. But this reliance on the fancy bells and whistles appears to have contributed to the delay in response. Authorities said the commanding officer on the scene in Uvalde decided to wait for his officers to be fully equipped while children were being executed steps away from them.
“They don’t make entry initially because of the gunfire they’re receiving,” Victor Escalon, South Texas regional director for the Texas Department of Public Safety, told the press. “But we have officers calling for additional resources, everybody that’s in the area, tactical teams: We need equipment, we need specialty equipment, we need body armor, we need precision riflemen, negotiators.”
If our cops can’t be as brave as our fourth-grade teachers, why are we giving the cops so much more money?
The debate over police funding is frustrating because it demands nuance, and we do not live in nuanced times. So it gets reduced to this childish pissing match over whether we “fund” or “defund” the police – as if the question is whether or not there should be any police force at all. In truth, there will always be some need for law enforcement – not everyone will just obey the law out of communal duty. But it is also and equally true that the cops are overfunded and all too often ineffective. We need to de-romanticize law enforcement, bring police budgets to heel and hold cops accountable for doing their jobs.
Consider the two adult victims of the Uvalde shooting: Eva Mireles and Irma Garcia. These two women were schoolteachers, one of those public service jobs that never gets the glory cops routinely receive. A child survivor of the shooting reports that they “went in front of my classmates to help. To save them.”
