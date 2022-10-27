Your vote counts – but only if you use it.
It’s time to find your ballot that came in the mail, fill it out and return it. Why? Your vote affects everything around you. Your home, car, roads, schools, workplace, the air we breathe, your business and professional licenses, the scenery around you. Practically every aspect of your life is related to laws and elected leaders make those laws at the federal, state and local level.
This election, Nov. 8, is more about your community than state and federal elections. We have over 375 locally elected positions in Monterey County. Only six of these are partisan offices. Monterey County now has two congressional seats, two State Senate seats and two Assembly seats. All the rest are nonpartisan offices, including 18 judges. This election has far more local races on the ballot than anything else.
Each of you can make a difference. Members of Congress like to say in Washington, “all politics are local.” The local people you elect carry out state and federal laws. They also control your schools, your roads, your water, your sewage. They provide for your parks and hire your first responders. They make zoning laws, enforce building codes, approve garbage rates, and, most of all, provide for the quality of life in our communities. Local electeds protect Salinas Valley agricultural land and the Big Sur coastline. They can just as easily decide to destroy those protections. Your vote holds them accountable.
When filling out your ballot, you don’t have to fill out everything. You can skip; you can ask for recommendations. Whether you vote for some or all, mail it in or drop it off at dozens of locations around Monterey County. Postage is already paid for. (For details on how to vote, call 796-1499 or visit montereycountyelections.us.)
Every election, we celebrate voter turnout. But the average, 60 percent, is a failing grade. Why are we satisfied with an F? There are 298,274 registered voters in Monterey County, and turnout in the June primary election was even worse; only 26 percent of them voted.
In Monterey County, we always run behind Santa Cruz County in voter turnout. Why? I think voters there realize the impact of their vote on local issues. Yet Monterey County has more local and diverse issues. We can, and must, do better.
The world is watching America and wondering if we really support our democracy. You can do something to improve turnout by making sure everyone in your workplace, family and neighborhood who has a ballot turns it in. I ask everyone I see if they’re registered to vote. If they say yes, I ask: “Did you mail in your ballot?” You should ask the same of everyone you see between now and Nov. 8. Let’s show the rest of California that Monterey County, where California’s modern government began, has the highest turnout in the state.
Show you’re proud to be an American, and that you have a say in your local community.
