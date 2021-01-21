Cop To It
This is appropriate. Whenever someone works in a position of public trust, the standard must be clear. Racism is unacceptable (“Pacific Grove Police officer linked to anti-government group no longer with the department,” posted Jan. 13). Trish Sohlé | via social media
I agree with Mary Duan’s editorial (“Residents raise concerns about a P.G. cop, and the city’s talking points tell them to go away,” posted Jan. 13). It is scandalous that the city of Pacific Grove hired a PR firm to help it craft statements that sugar-coat a very serious problem. Racist police officers cannot and should not be tolerated. First Amendment and free speech rights are not without limits, as the courts have consistently ruled. It is high time to stop coddling those who ignore basic human rights, and doubly so for those we hire to protect the entire community. Joe Marasco | San Mateo
Good. Now is the time to stomp out racist fringe groups, especially the actors within our hometown police forces. It has always been an underlying support of systematic racism, the police forces who are submerged in a subculture most of us would never dream of in our worst nightmares. Justin and Glenda Noren | Pacific Grove
Pacific Grove will regret this. Great that they are flush with cash for legal fees. Scott Cunningham | via social media
Thank you, PGPD and those who brought this to their attention. Patricia Sue Rutowski | via social media
Difference of Opinion
I’m a regular reader of the Weekly. I will admit that, as a conservative Republican myself, I don’t always agree with your perspective and approach to the various topics you write about. However, I wanted to affirm the article which interviewed local leaders (“Local leaders weigh in on the storming of the Capitol, and how to move forward,” Jan. 14-20). I appreciated the balanced representation of the wide variety of views within a single party. I have been extremely frustrated with the incessant labeling, name-calling and blanket categorizations flying about in recent years. The “divide” is far more gray and complex than the black-and-white representation.
I never wanted Trump to be president. I am often afraid to even acknowledge that I am Republican; I am afraid of what my Democratic friends may assume and I am equally afraid what my Republican friends may assume. I was appalled at what happened at the Capitol.
Thank you for taking a balanced approach, letting the community speak for itself. For once, the diversity of people’s thoughts were represented and I was frankly surprised at the intelligence of this sampling of community leaders and their ability to think critically about a complex topic. Jessica Avila | via email
I just read the answers to questions and am very disappointed that some members of our community are still living in the bubble of lies spread by President Trump.
There was no election fraud. Anyone who implies or questions the election results is being dishonest. An opinion is not an opinion when it is a lie – it is just that, a lie. Manjit Sidhu | Monterey
After all that went down on Jan. 6, there are still Republican apologists and enablers. Amazing. Gary Bolen | via social media
Not having an opinion on important issues, like [Monterey City Councilmember] Ed Smith, will not be acceptable to future generations. Alexandra Bee | via social media
Where have you been the last few years? Political violence has been the norm with the radical left (“What happened in D.C. on Jan. 6 isn’t distant from us,” posted Jan. 19).
I am a conservative in my 60s. I’ve been around a long time. Don’t for a second try to lead your readers to believe the conservative population would behave like the violent liberal mobs. We love and respect our country.
The term “right-wing radicals” is a perfect example of inciting discourse on your part. You might consider trying to bring our community together rather than spew divisive comments. D. Biggsby | Monterey
Building Bridges
If the Romans could build beautiful arched bridges that have lasted and been used for 2,000 years, Caltrans can do the same for the Big Sur coast (“Caltrans wants feedback on plan to make Big Sur bridges less pretty for safety reasons,” Jan. 14-20). Jean Donnelly | Pacific Grove
The look of the bridges is iconic and historically significant. Caltrans needs to think outside the box, perhaps ask for outside consultants that have other ideas on keeping the look and providing for safety. Chad Sutter | via social media
Canceled Plans
AT&T Pro-Am [2020] is the last time I worked (“Cancellation deja vu: With Covid-19 case counts at an all-time high, events for 2021 are modified and postponed,” posted Jan. 15). Sandi Martin | via social media
It will all be back in the end and these days will be behind us. Margaret Carey Lang | Salinas
A Good Night
Great news! Congratulations to all in getting this launched!! (“Peninsula’s first homeless shelter to begin screening applicants,” posted Jan. 9.) Tracey Love | via social media
Smoke Signals
I was surprised and saddened to see the Weekly taking advertising money from Big Tobacco with its full-page Lucky Strike advertisement (issue of Jan. 12-20). The Weekly has presented itself as committed to public health in past editorial positions. The deadly impact of tobacco is no longer a subject of dispute. With Monterey County Gives!, the Weekly featured many nonprofits committed to public health, yet you seem ready to undermine that support by using your paper to promote the sale of a deadly product. Shame on the Weekly. Bill Monning | Carmel
