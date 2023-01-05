Lights and Dark
As a graduate of Monterey High and a proud parent of a Toreador, I was extremely disappointed to read that the judge ruled against the students (“Judge finds flaws on Monterey High School stadium lights project; MPUSD plans to proceed,” posted Dec. 28). This means soccer players will keep practicing in the dark, softball players will continue to miss class to play their “home games” off site at Jacks Park, and another generation of students will graduate without ever playing a Friday night football game in front of their family and friends on campus.
Over 50 sports teams and 1,400 kids will continue to share one field and student athletes will continue to lift weights out of a makeshift facilities closet.
I hope the school board will not throw in the towel and keep fighting for our kids. All Monterey High students deserve to have safe and modernized athletic facilities. These entitled neighbors need to learn how to think about something other than their own privilege for once. Gianna Holmstead | Seaside
The notion that neighbors are objecting to the improvements at Monterey High because of anything other than not wanting lights to be put up in their privileged neighborhood is completely disingenuous. In the Weekly’s article, the lawyer suing the school district implies the lawsuit is because bond funds should be spent on other projects that benefit “all students” but living in the neighborhood she and her “clients” know about the many recent improvements made to Monterey High School’s campus. MPUSD just spent $15 million on a science and innovation center, the library was recently remodeled, the theater has been modernized and the entire campus was repainted, to name just a few.
The neighbors’ objection has always been about the lights – nothing more and nothing less. The neighbors who title themselves “Preserving the Peace” lack integrity by suggesting that they are interested in the effective use of taxpayer dollars, rather than preserving their own privilege.
If neighbors were truly interested in saving taxpayers dollars, they would drop their needless lawsuit. Heather Sever | Monterey
Preserving the Peace (more like Continuing the Chaos) is using CEQA as a PR tactic to tie up the project in the courts until MPUSD gives up on the improvements to the high school. While the school district has made numerous good-faith concessions, this handful of neighbors have not. Their goal is not cooperation, settlement or compromise to help the school achieve its goal; it’s to force their will upon the community.
The school should pursue “projects that would benefit all students of all abilities in all classrooms every day,” says attorney Molly Erickson, simultaneously demonstrating ignorance regarding how schools operate as well as a disdain for sports in general. The benefits of such events to an entire student body is well researched and documented.
From the athletes themselves to every last chemistry nerd, all of our children have already suffered through a pandemic-driven mental health crisis of historic proportions. This project is as critical as any library or auditorium to prepare them for society. Morgan Sulahian | Carmel
NIMBY clowns from both Monterey and Carmel are preventing many of our youths from personal and athletic development. They all need to grow up! (“Carmel residents file a lawsuit against Carmel Unified over stadium lights project at CHS,” posted Dec. 30.) Janpaul Jones | via social media
We need residents who are willing to form a group to combat the few who are impeding improvements for our kids in Carmel AND Monterey.
Why should the school districts bear the sole brunt when we know resources exist in our communities to challenge these people at their own game? We all need to make it much less comfortable to be saboteurs. Erin Morse | via social media
Agriculture 101
A day late and a dollar short, but at least CSU Monterey Bay is now recognizing Monterey County’s amazing agricultural industry (“CSUMB launches a new agriculture degree, hoping to retain local students and future workers; Nov. 17-23; “As CSUMB’s new president, Vanya Quiñones brings a forward-thinking mission to the post,” Dec. 15-21). There will be many avenues to success with this program, as it develops. Walter Wagner | via email
Water Wait
In a story, you quote Dave Stoldt of the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District: “Cal Am is playing a very dangerous game right now. The point of reserves is when you have bad weather. The point of reserves is not when you have a bad water company.” (“Rain offers hope the Peninsula can avoid water rationing, if it persists,” Dec. 29-Jan. 4.)
The “dangerous game” Stoldt refers to is Cal Am’s continued refusal to sign a water purchase agreement that the California Public Utilities Commission has authorized.
Cal Am’s refusal may put Peninsula ratepayers on the hook for water fines and rationing. That’s because Cal Am always puts their shareholders first and ratepayers a distant second.
Rather than accept the CPUC decision authorizing the water purchase agreement, Cal Am would delay Pure Water Monterey Expansion, deplete all our water reserves, and then over-pump its limits. Reckless. Michael DeLapa | Carmel Valley
Fresh Catch
Thanks for the update on Phil’s Fish Market and its new Castroville location (“Phil’s Fish Market is gone from Moss Landing, and Phil DiGirolamo is happy,” Dec. 15-21).
Our family enjoyed Phil’s Moss Landing location for many years. Roy Jordan | Pebble Beach
