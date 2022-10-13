Payment Plan
Measure Q is a parcel tax on landowners to fund childcare (“Investing in early childhood education really pays off,” Oct. 6-12). While on the surface this is a laudable goal, the tax is unfairly allocated to homeowners. This tax will principally benefit the agriculture and the hospitality industries. Ag parcels are exempt from the tax.
North County homeowners pay Cabrillo College bond fees, Pajaro Valley Unified School District bonds, Monterey County Zone 1A fees, North County Fire fees, North County EMS fees, Mosquito Abatement fees, Pajaro Valley Water Management fees and EMS ambulance fees. There are 22 line items! While a $49 per year childcare fee seems negligible it is yet another fee tacked on to overburdened taxpayers. Truly, death by a 1,000 cuts.
The childcare tax should be levied on all county residents, not just those that have property. I support a fair tax to fund childcare, but this tax is anything but fair. Steve Snodgrass | Royal Oaks
Do your writers know what a regressive tax is? Measure Q is an extreme example. I’m a strong supporter of early childhood education but please explain why I should pay the same amount of money on my modest one-bedroom, one-bath cottage as someone who owns a multi-million-dollar estate.
Marilyn Ross | Carmel
Downtown, Uptown
This is exactly what we want – a vibrant city center where residents and visitors can safely go for a nice meal and some shopping and some business (“New businesses and apartments in formerly decrepit buildings are bringing life to Oldtown Salinas,” Sept. 29-Oct. 5). No need for urban sprawl. Good planning is environmentally responsible and good for business. Shawn Adams | Monterey
This is wonderful! The Bruhn Building sat as a hollowed out relic of a former time, when the main street had many types of businesses. I think people should also have a place to live on a Main Street, and not just shoppers. Carol A. Stollorz | via social media
Racing Forward
As longtime residents of Del Rey Oaks who love our little city, we are 100-percent in support of Scott Donaldson as our next mayor (“The mayoral and council races in sleepy Del Rey Oaks promise to be spicy, per usual,” Sept. 22-28). Since Scott moved to DRO in 2016, he has proven his dedicated loyalty to all our residents. He is focused on Del Rey Oaks and listens to residents’ concerns. He selflessly spends his time making DRO a better place to live.
The fact that Scott rose to the rank of colonel during his 28-year career in the Army shows his great capacity for leadership and service to others. Frank and Vickie Lucido | Del Rey Oaks
~ ~ ~
The choice for mayor is clear. Mayor Alison Kerr demonstrates outstanding leadership for our small community. For example, through her hard work, DRO’s fiscal health is now in fantastic shape. For the first time ever we have a reserve! It has not always been that way. For over 20 years I served on the City Council when the city was in dire financial straits. We had to pass special taxes just to keep the city afloat.
Alison deeply cares for our city. She is involved with the community and is working for all of us. Mike Ventimiglia | Del Rey Oaks
Thank you for your coverage of local races and candidates. It’s a very important source of information for our community. Eric Palmer Sr. | Monterey
On Campus
Win, lose or draw in the final games with advancement to the playoffs (or not), thanks to the Monterey County Weekly for covering the sport (“Monterey Bay F.C. drops home finale 2-1 before sellout crowd but remains in playoff contention,” posted Oct. 3). The sell-out attendance is a tribute to the Club, players and commercial partners who made this all possible.
So many positive things have happened since the founding of CSU Monterey Bay and more good can potentially occur if future development is targeted to benefit students, faculty and the existing population of the area (“Presentations reveal early concepts for the Second Avenue Site Development at CSUMB,” posted Oct. 4). George Robinette | Salinas
Spidey Sense
Thank you for your delightful-to-read and informative article on tarantulas (“It’s time to talk about tarantula sex,” posted Oct. 5). I hope it is helpful to arachnophobes. Alice Knapp | via email
Art Walkers
Much love to artists who showcase their talent to benefit the community! (“Local artists open up their studios and invite the public behind the scenes of their creative process,” Oct. 6-12.) Julie Thomas | via social media
The World on Screen
Our organizing team appreciated your thorough write-up (“The International Documentary Film Festival by the Monterey Bay chapter of the United Nations Association is ready for another Golden Age,” Oct. 6-12). The article was wonderful promotion for the film festival, and we had a good turnout for Friday and Saturday nights. Lisa Wartinger | via email
Wartinger is member of the United Nations Association chapter of Monterey Bay.
Correction
A story about Greenfield City Council elections (“First-time district elections in Greenfield pit council members against each other,” Oct. 6-12) stated that write-in candidate Maria Alvarado was intending to run in District 1. She is running in District 3 against Rachel Ortiz, whose name will appear on the ballot.
After that story was published, Alvarado has been qualified as a write-in candidate.
