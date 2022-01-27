Fire Season
Deja vu (“Colorado Fire burning in Palo Colorado Canyon in Big Sur, quickly spreading south,” posted Jan. 21). Lenora Carey Hart | Big Sur
Thank you for this coverage. Chronic drought seems to indicate there is no end to “fire season” (“Colorado Fire at 1,500 acres [later revised by Cal Fire to 700 acres] after burning overnight in windy conditions,” posted Jan. 22). Barbara Collins | via social media
Appreciate the information and the Monterey County Weekly coverage tonight, but especially appreciate your use of the word “beloved.” So true, to many of us, for so many years (“Big Sur’s Colorado Fire continues to rage, but conditions have improved,” posted Jan. 22). Mary Jane Perna | Monterey
Good work [Mid Coast Fire Brigade] and volunteers. Michael Day | via social media
Case Count
I confidently and gratefully advocate vaccines. They may have saved more lives than any other human invention (“Monterey County hits an all-time high for Covid cases thanks to omicron,” posted Jan. 19).
It is a shame that a virus and a vaccine could become so politicized. This is about using a scientifically proven method for preventing a specific illness in order to save lives and avoid overwhelming our limited health care system. Kelita Smith | Carmel
Home Build
Do the Byzantine rules and regulations also dictate that pounding every nail and sawing every board be done onsite, taking six months to do it? (“Why affordable housing does not come cheap,” posted Jan. 24.) How about mass producing simple, modular houses in a factory and trucking the parts to the site?
Not only are laws outdated, but so are construction methods. And $6 million for “consultants”? I am fed up with the housing policies in Monterey County. Gabriele Swanson | Monterey
We are blessed with moderate weather all year round. We should take advantage of this and just make a nice, big campground, like you would find in a state park or a good-quality private campground. It would either be free or a charge of a dollar or two a night for the homeless. If you make it right, it could also serve the general population.
While we are taking years to debate a, perhaps better (vastly more expensive) solution, we could be taking care of everyone for a cost far less than anyone has imagined. John Thomas | Salinas
Do tourists really go to Carmel to wander the residential areas? Are they going to be put off by multistory dwellings?
Get real, Karen Ferlito [a member of Carmel City Council and a board member of the Association of Monterey Bay Area Governments].
Some folks will do anything to perpetuate their economy of scarcity to keep their profit up (“A state law is starting to ripple through regional housing plans: more density in the most affluent areas,” Jan. 20-26). Matt Brysch | Salinas
Dying on the Streets
Enabling people to death. So sad (“Advocates report at least six unhoused people died in just two days in Salinas,” Jan. 20-26). Kelly Hagerty Souza | via social media
Checking In
Maybe this is the wakeup call our nation needs to rebuild the mental healthcare network in our country (“The existing infrastructure for mental health services is straining under growing demand,” Jan. 20-26). Joseph W. Borawski | via social media
Health Cares
On the surface, lofty ideas like universal one-payer health system sound simple and humane (“Can single-payer health care become reality? The answer is a hard maybe,” Jan. 20-26). Like most ideas, politicians float these appetizers to their constituents as a great solution. Unfortunately, this bill authored by Assemblymember Ash Karla lacks real solutions or critical thinking.
I agree the system as it is now is far from perfect. It’s unfortunate that every time the state or federal government becomes involved it’s fraught with bureaucracy, fraud and waste. Private enterprise is going to have to come up with real solutions with possible state or federal assistance. The reality of a single-payer one-stop system will be unaffordable.
The federal government can’t do it with Medicare, which is nothing more than socialized medicine. The VA is still not the shining star it should be for veterans like myself.
We have D-grade people in politics. If we had real success stories, you might convince me that this would be the way to go. One example of government waste and inability to execute in this state is the “train to nowhere.” Billions spent and there will be nothing ever to show for it. The DMV is also a failed system in California. And the EDD, where billions were stolen and wasted. Do you really want these people managing our health system? Ron Jobe | Roseville
The California Democratic Party platform endorses universal health care. Democrats control the state. Will they do what they were elected to do?
The pandemic has shown how health care disparities harm all of us. Alan Haffa | Monterey
Farewell, Babaloo
I am so, so sorry to learn this. The food was great and the owner delightful. I wish her well (“Babaloo Cuban Café in Seaside closes up shop,” posted Jan. 20). Nancy McCullough | via social media
Lovely people, great food. Best wishes on their next adventure. Michael Kohler | Salinas
I’m sorry I never ate there. I did buy some of her food a few times, when she had a truck that she parked in Oldtown Salinas. Chris Flescher | Salinas
Big loss. Great place. Great people. Royal Calkins | Visalia
