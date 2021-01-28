Shot in the Arm
Superb reporting as usual from Pam Marino. She’s been consistently dogged in her research on a topic fraught with confusion and controversy (“When can I get vaccinated? and other questions (and answers) about Covid-19 vaccinations in Monterey County,” Jan. 21-27). Lots of data/numbers too. Thank you for clarifying what’s happening. Christina Lund | Pacific Grove
Crazy. I’m 68. I’m waiting. Phil Irey | Monterey
Good coverage. Thank you. MaryAnn Leffel | via social media
Thanks for your insightful article, and it is time for us to face the mirror and call the vaccine rollout a disaster at the federal, state and local levels. It is not only the vaccine supply but the planning and organization of the “last mile” where this county has failed. Blaming the lag on lack of vaccines when we already have not used our stockpile is just whitewashing our local level’s inefficiencies.
It is time we rise to this challenge and get serious in this county. [Health officials] need to get transparent on all plans, what is planned and unplanned.
We need a dynamic website and to get rid of our static website, which is useless. We need knowledgeable, strong leadership with communications, logistics, and extensive scale planning skills at the local level to drive, communicate, and answer to all our citizens.
We are behind in this county and our supply/demand infrastructure must be fixed first at our local level. Getting more vaccines will not do it – getting our local infrastructure will do it. Sam Ezekiel | Pebble Beach
It is crazy that Monterey is only this far now (“People age 75 and up cleared to receive Covid-19 vaccine in Monterey County; supply still limited,” posted Jan. 25). I live in another county about half the time and they are doing those 65 and up. Most counties are done with the 75 and up and have moved on. Mardi Lasell Taubert | via social media
After reading this article and looking at recommended sources, I called my physician and asked when I, 86 years old, can have an appointment for a Covid-19 shot. I was told it may be “days, weeks or even months” before that will be possible. It seems to me there is a disconnect between “news” about the availability of Covid-19 shots and the reality for people trying their best to get vaccinated. Jane Haines | Pacific Grove
Hate on Trial
A relief to see justice, too bad there is no rehabilitation in all of this. They will come out of confinement the same (“A former couple is sentenced for a violent, racist attack on a Black man outside the Monterey Lanes bowling alley,” posted Jan. 20). Joan Bishop-Ivey | via social media
Today is a great day nationally for those who seek social justice and care about this great union called the USA. It is also a great day locally here in Monterey County, both for Dirrick’s courageous words at sentencing and Judge Liu’s decision.
I have spoken with this gentleman. He is a classy guy who has long tried to make a difference to those in need locally, with his fundraisers and goodwill. This was a very ugly act of racist violence against him, and thankfully he apparently has recovered. By testifying, he did his part to make our home here on the Peninsula a better place.
Cheers to you, Mr. Williams, and thank you for your testimony. See you at Club 300 when the world normalizes again. Jake Fathy | via social media
Thank you, Judge Liu. Barbie Maschmeier | Marina
I don’t understand why the Monterey County Probation Department recommended only probation for them both. Fortunately, the judge understood they deserved more than a slap on their hands. Jon Kenda | via social media
Thank you for a good story about an appalling incident that I was very saddened to hear about taking place here. I’m glad that there was some serious punishment involved, hate crimes have no place in our Monterey Bay or our world and cannot be tolerated. May we all have peace, celebrate diversity, create positive change and be safe in our community. Trish Sullivan | Salinas
Bravo Judge Liu, and thank you Mary Duan for covering this case closely. George Lentz | Seaside
Revolving Door
Cue the haters who made her life hell, who will now wonder out loud, why it’s so hard to keep a good superintendent (“Carmel Unified interim superintendent announces retirement, board begins a process to recruit a replacement,” posted Jan. 25). Stephen Moorer | Monterey
That gets costly. Jay Donato | Salinas
Back to Purple
As much as I love to go out and eat, I dunno… mid-40s, rain, wind. I think I’ll order to-go; thanks (“State stay-at-home order lifted now ended; outdoor dining and some services may return,” posted Jan. 25). Thomas Gray | Salinas
Now everyone’s outdoor canopies are probably destroyed from this weather. Poor restaurateurs and their workers. Valentina Rosendeau | via social media
Delivery Fee
The delivery services have been profiteering, pure and simple (“Pacific Grove City Council unanimously approves urgency ordinance capping food delivery fees,” posted Jan. 21). Though the rates have gone up, I don’t think the drivers are seeing much if any of it.
It doesn’t seem to be trickling down to the worker bees. Matt Brysch | Salinas
This was done early on in New Zealand. Thank you, P.G. Scott Cunningham | via social media
