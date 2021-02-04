Slide Out
That will take a long time to repair. Having Highway 1 in good shape was nice while it lasted (“After rain and debris flows, a chunk of Highway 1 in Big Sur washes away,” posted Jan. 28). Jay Donato | Salinas
Oh my goodness! Monterey County can’t catch a break. Jessica Ann Howser | via social media
The scenic route, Highway 1, always taking a beating. Mike Lopez | via social media
Not again! Geordy Hutchinson | via social media
Food Chain
These people deserve to be safe. Without them, the food chain stops (“Growers eye mass vaccinations for farmworkers – if they can get vaccines,” Jan. 28-Feb. 3). Pat Kelley | via social media
Why is Monterey County Health Department so far [behind] the rest of California? “Although Monterey County Health Officer Edward Moreno and others tried to answer questions during the town hall with an upbeat and hopeful tone, the answer to the big question – when can I get vaccinated – boiled down to a less hopeful response: They don’t know.” (“The Covid-19 vaccine rollout is off to a rocky start everywhere, including in Monterey County,” Jan. 21-27.) Nikki T. Lujan | via social media
Water Wars
Excellent article! I’m so glad to have this topic brought up, dusted off, and publicly revealed. Well done! (“The Monterey Peninsula’s water shortage could be solved with flow from the Salinas River. Why isn’t it?” Jan. 28-Feb. 3.)
I’m not sure the article will change the water-sharing stalemate, but getting it out in the open again is a good start. It’s all part of a very old grudge, probably justified, but outdated; the main players in it are either quite old now or dead. And, just like in family feuds and old clan feuds, the old guys pass on their anger to the next generation.
However, the succeeding generation could possibly begin to think more practically and more generously after reading Asaf Shalev’s article. A miracle could happen thanks to this reporting. Perhaps some openings in the “lettuce curtain” could be revealed and encouraged. Myrleen Fisher | Carmel
One other reason this is a non-starter for the ag folks: Once the urban side sticks its nose into the farm water tent they never stop until THEY control how ALL of the water is used. The Peninsula water crowd is dishonest and cannot be trusted. Mark Carbonaro | Monterey
Service Interruption
Sad to see the demise of a local company, but Red Shift’s rural internet service was always horrible and way overpriced (“Red Shift shifts customer base to Razzolink, leading to service hiccups for some,” Jan. 28-Feb. 3). They promised service upgrades and improvements for years that never materialized. Henry Simpson | via social media
Our service from them sucked, and was overpriced too, so we switched. Angie Aguirre-Duran | via social media
And, Goooaaall!
I will get advanced tickets. Finally a stadium renovation! (“United Soccer League officially expands to the Monterey Bay,” posted Feb. 1.) Dino Latino | Paso Robles
Awesome! Bill Von Hoss | via social media
It’s lovely to see someone with deep pockets form a connection with a state university to bring pro soccer to the area. Let’s not ignore the efforts of homegrown clubs that have been scraping for recognition and support for years! Devon Talavera | via social media
Civilian Life
Good for Dino and the nation. Bummer for local government. He’s a great guy to work with (“Back from Pentagon assignment, Dino Pick resigns from job as Del Rey Oaks city manager,” posted Jan. 26). Craig Malin | Seaside
I was overjoyed to hear that Dino Pick has resigned as city manager. It has been my objective for some time to ensure that Mr. Pick was fired for his many acts inimical to the interests of Del Rey Oaks and its residents.
From Mr. Pick’s enormous waste of city time and resources negotiating with the Airport District, to his permitting of the haul road through Work Memorial Park, Mr. Pick repeatedly demonstrated contempt for DRO residents in the conduct of the city’s business. Douglas Mackenzie | Del Rey Oaks
Immune Boost
Healthy food and good supplements! (“More Americans are turning to supplements in hopes of building a strong immune system,” Jan. 28-Feb. 3.) If you don’t eat good food, you don’t have that much results from supplements. “Let food be thy medicine, and medicine be thy food.” -Hippocrates Corina Van Der Heiden | via social media
It probably won’t hurt, but it shouldn’t be the only means of defense. I watched an otherwise healthy person go from walking around normally to dead in two weeks because of this disease (Covid-19), so other preventative measures are also needed. Allison Smith Lopez | via social media
Across Generations
My mother was a nurse, and an immigrant. You’ve captured the kind of dedication nurses have (“The arc of history is long and it binds us to each other,” posted Jan. 24).
I forwarded the article to a friend who had a distinguished, accomplished, out-of-this-world nursing career. She was impressed with Pam Marino’s writing, and cheered by the story.
In these times, such news is especially important as a reminder that our dedicated nurses make an immeasurably positive contribution to all of us. DM Scott | Carson City, Nevada
