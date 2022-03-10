Rocking the Schoolhouse
Perhaps I should not be surprised that there has been trouble at school board meetings in the Monterey Bay area, as in other places in the nation (“Local school districts are caught in the middle of the culture wars as the right tries to gain control,” March 3-9). Regarding those who want to shove their so-called Christianity down anyone’s throats at these meetings and in the classroom, this is not what the Founding Fathers wanted.
They claim that educating kids about slavery is “uncomfortable” to white kids. I got taught about slavery when I was a kid (I am 67), and I as a white person did not feel uncomfortable. I was learning about history. These malcontents are all for canceling history! What’s next? Not allowing the horrors of Hitler to be taught because kids with German last names might get upset? LD Freitas | Aptos
I grew up in the ’70s and ’80s and we all got along! School is here for classical education. Nothing more. The scientific method is not being taught, neither is critical thinking, reasoning or debate of freedom of ideas! The government makes the teacher follow a boring curriculum and fill-in-the-blank paperwork!
I had the last exceptional educators from the WWII generation. We studied classical literature, poetry, creative writing, art, arithmetic, observational science, home ec, woodshop, etc. My children call school prison! Liberal ideology has ruined education. Laura Stollorz Schroeder | via social media
If you think our country doesn’t have any bigotry problems, attend a school board meeting. And each person fervently believes that they are right, no matter what their opinion. Douglas Brown | via social media
Schools have long been leftist bastions. This has gotten us children that are barely literate but they can chant and repeat slogans like lemmings. Between Common Core and CRT, the future is looking bleak. Good for these parents getting involved and demanding accountability. Bob Kennedy | via social media
The teachers and school board members that stand up to these conservative bullies are true heroes. I applaud you, as does most of the community. Thank you for standing up for what’s right. We see you. Joyce Ortega | via social media
Rent Rising
Thank you for this timely article (“Those of us with safe, secure homes need to give up the notion that our neighborhoods will remain as they’ve always been,” posted March 3). We all need to do our part to ease the homeless problem, starting with our own communities. I’ve lived and traveled throughout Europe and Asia and am always embarrassed that we in the U.S., in contrast to other countries, have homelessness everywhere in our cities.
For my part, I am going to start to attend Pacific Grove City Council meetings to encourage city officials and citizens to begin to address this and other pressing issues. Joe Aki Ouye | Pacific Grove
You imply that all renters are paying exorbitant rising rents (“Monterey’s economy is booming. Now the question for the city is: what to do with a windfall of several million dollars?” posted March 1). This is a gross generalization and the tone implying ugly greedy actions of landlords I find very offensive.
Yes, the city raised its hotel tax rate, as have myriad other industries and commerce. Tourists are paying more and, how odd, forgive the irony, rising costs of maintaining homes rents may cause rents to rise.
We need affordable housing – apartments, greater-density housing, in our city centers. Supply and demand. That is the issue. And it all stems from water. Or rather, the lack of it. Karen Calley | Monterey
We need rent control (“The possibility of Monterey creating a rental registry died an early and unceremonious death,” March 3-9). It doesn’t matter how many homes are built if they’re unaffordable, with so many vacant, second and vacation houses unattainable to working people. Luana Conley | Carmel Valley
In Memoriam
I wonder whether officials second-guess themselves for not coming down harder on the suspect when he exhibited troubling trends; this is an unspeakable tragedy (“Salinas police officer JD Alvarado is killed on duty; murder suspect pleads not guilty,” March 3-9).
“A misdemeanor charge of obstructing/resisting a public officer was eventually dismissed, but Morales’ cousin filed for a restraining order against him, noting he was routinely intoxicated and threatening on weekends.” George Lentz | Seaside
Heartbreaking. Kimberly La Mar-Damiani | Monterey
Water War
Thanks for your local water coverage! A letter accused Monterey Peninsula Water Management District of an “obsession with the buyout” (“Letters,” Feb. 17-23).
The effort to purchase the water system from Cal Am is voter mandated per Measure J, a legally passed ordinance which requires the district to pursue a buyout, if feasible. This was completed in November 2019, and there is nothing wrong with the district’s numbers. Their thorough study has been verified by nationally recognized financial analysts as well as LAFCO’s own staff and consultants, who recommended approval! “Lawsuit imminent as public buyout of Cal Am is denied a reconsideration vote,” posted Feb. 28.) The commissioners went against their own staff and hired guns, voting their own local interests and ignoring the legal questions under LAFCO. Susan Schiavone | Seaside
Monterey Peninsula citizens represent a united team behind the magnificent public agency role model, MPWMD, that is courageously fighting to sustain and protect our rights. They are not alone.
The fight rises above issues of local water to another equally urgent one of citizens’ rights. Margaret-Anne Coppernoll | Marina
