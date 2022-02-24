Amazon Expansion
No need for this!!! Go away Bezos (“A massive 2.9-million-square-foot Amazon warehouse is in the works in Salinas,” posted Feb. 17). Lisa Weiman | Carmel Valley
There is need and there is greed. I don’t feel that there is a need for another “ fulfillment center.” There is a huge one out in Hollister which can service multiple counties just fine. Daniel Vitanza | via social media
Amazon finally realized that easy access to the north, south, east and west is in Salinas! Great for jobs, but hoping pay and benefits will be equitable. I hope they realize there’s not enough housing to draw more workforce. Anne Marie Olson | via social media
They need to be required to build workforce housing for all employees, instead of a ginormous parking lot. Otherwise we’ll have a big encampment of tents next to the freeway called “Amazonville.” Trish Triumpho-Sullivan | Salinas
Feast Time
Only about 30 years late, but better late than never. Absolutely the right thing to do (“The Feast of Lanterns Board votes to end the Pacific Grove tradition forever,” posted Feb. 18). Gary Bolen | Prunedale
Sad to lose it, but if people are unwilling to own the real story, then move forward, sadly, there can be no healing. Rob Eaton | via social media
This is so sad to hear. The woke generation has ruined a wonderful tradition that I grew up with. I’m so glad I got out of there before all my memories were ruined with this ridiculous crap. My 40 years of Feast of Lanterns were a sweet community event that everyone held dear. Shame on you, P.G. Kathleen Rose Minafo | via social media
I’m glad it ended. I saw two types of comments defending the event: for the educational opportunities/scholarship for the community youth and for the celebration of Chinese culture/community. Either way, the Chinese theme is used as a cultural token rather than for genuine respect and honor. If it was for the scholarship funding, it didn’t have to use the fake Chinese tale or theme. If it was for the celebration, then why not acknowledge the real history of the local Chinese community and the origin of the event that completely ignored the racism and violence against the Chinese community?
Feast of Lanterns started when Chinese people were subject to racist laws like the Chinese Exclusion Act and violence right in their community. Organizers were perfectly fine with it while claiming to honor the very subject of the oppression with a fake festival. It was a cultural tokenism to make them look “cultured.” Tay Takenaka | via social media
Make Some Noise
Respect for your neighbors isn’t racist (“An updated county noise ordinance fails again; opponents claim racism,” Feb. 17-23). Caroline Parker | via social media
Why can’t anything ever be compromised to a reasonable level? By 9 or 10pm music should be turned down. At midnight, it should be turned off. Done. Dan Fanelli | Salinas
Why bother with a new law? The current one is rarely enforced. Matt Brysch | Salinas
Work Away
Love coworking spaces! (“The Pearl Works is Monterey’s newest coworking space – and aspiring community center,” Feb. 10-16.) As a remote worker, there’s nothing so demoralizing as spending all day in the same room. Julian E. Torres | via social media
Art Works
Experts can elaborate for hours on the question of what the homeless “need” (“Four women artists set out to bond with local homeless women. The results of their unusual, uneasy meeting – of two worlds that rarely converge – is now on exhibit,” Feb. 10-16). When I have asked this population directly, their overwhelming response was “that people see me as a person, not as a piece of garbage.” These four artists did exactly that and more, giving everyone the opportunity to do the same through the legacy of the art they produced.
Outstanding article. Thank you artists and Monterey County Weekly. June Radicchi | Castroville
Homing in
I am a retired registered nurse and the sole caregiver of my brother who has been homeless; I am very sympathetic to the growing homeless problem. I am also a homeowner and taxpayer in Pacific Grove. The “plan” to convert a hotel into a homeless shelter, though generous in nature, is ultimately poorly researched and conceived (“Great Week,” Jan. 27-Feb. 2).
Funding is short term and finite. All funds, including operating subsidy, must be spent by 2026. What happens after that? We need to research the co-applicants, Shangri-La and Step Up. As a taxpayer, I want to follow the money trail.
Who is the client that Pacific Grove seeks to help? Have we done any kind of assessment of how many chronically unhoused persons live in Pacific Grove? I hope the leaders of Pacific Grove are reality-based in the assessments and planning needed for such a costly and long-term project. Maria Tracy | Pacific Grove
Eat Well
I love this! Thanks for the tips and encouragement (“Substituting ingredients is a fun way to try new things – and make tasty recipes healthier,” Feb. 10-16). The small incremental changes add up. Over many years, I’ve been changing or adding one thing at a time as was advised in this article, and it really makes a difference!
Low/nonfat Greek yogurt works great for sour cream. Nut butters instead of dairy butter. Lemon juice instead of salad dressing. Sprinkle seeds on your salads for a little crunch. I’ve done the flaxseed/egg exchange in baking and it works. Most difficult is pancakes without using oils or fats or nonstick Teflon. Nicole Chupka | Carmel
