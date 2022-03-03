In Solidarity
Thank you for your article (“Local residents with ties to Ukraine watch the news in horror,” posted Feb. 25). I am a Romanian-born American whose maternal parents were born in Ukraine; every morning and night I read the news and cry. I find it difficult to go about my daily business when these horrible events are unfolding and the world is watching and does very little to help. This is how World War II started, but sadly mankind seems to have a short memory.
I hope you are in touch with Anna Faith; please tell her she is not alone, we think about her and the Ukrainian people and we want this to stop. I am praying for her and her people. Daniela Apostol | Boulder Creek
I read your thoughts on the invasion and war in Ukraine. Thank you for trying to bring some local publicity to what’s happening. For the same reason, I’m on my way to take some poorly-handmade signs and sit in the plaza near Fisherman’s Wharf for a while. (I am a former Peace Corps Ukraine volunteer.)
I just feel like I have to voice my opposition to this assault somehow. I can’t really go about having a typical casual Saturday while so many Ukrainians are scrambling to stay out of harm’s way and fearing greater violence than has already been perpetrated against them. Gino Signoracci | Carmel
Your article reinforced my feelings and support of the Ukrainian people in their struggle to maintain their independence and autonomy. I am in awe about their resistance to the Russian invasion, and wish them well in their struggle to hang on to their independence.
Thank you for a great report. Gary Krejsa | Marina
Shot Down
You missed the whole point (“Transforming a tragic murder into political talking points serves no one as a community grieves,” posted Feb. 18). The reason those two people were murdered is because the state of California continuously fails to protect the innocent people from people who need to serve their full sentences for the crimes they already committed. It’s pathetic.
That’s the only point that District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni was trying to make.
And yet, the liberal people in the media want to make it a story about guns. Frank S. | via email
The liberal stance you take is what is destroying this country. If we had strong border enforcement and support, these crimes would never have happened, because these people are here illegally. They don’t give a darn about this country, only what it will give them. No pride, ownership, dedication or responsibility to the United States. James Lane | via email
There are already a pile of gun laws on the books. Can you provide an example of how another gun law could have helped prevent this tragedy? Also, I noticed no mention of this current presidential administration bearing some of the blame for this with their open border policy. Propositions 47 and 57 are counterproductive to public safety.
Please be more constructive with your editorials. Kevin Kreyenhagen | Carmel Valley
Pandemic Fatigue
How disappointing that you printed the nonsense by Gregg Gonsalves “Calls to treat Covid ‘like the flu’ are a siren song of surrender to needless death and preventable disease,” Feb. 24-March 2). Comparing Covid-19 to HIV/AIDS is just ridiculous. The health care system in this country is inequitable and in drastic need of an overhaul but his comments concerning the current state of this pandemic are inaccurate and alarmist.
And yes, masks work, and so does the vaccine. Steve Parker | Salinas
Garden Grow
Thank you for a very well written and informative article about the invasion of invasives in Monterey County (“A quiet fight for soil is unfolding between invasive and native plant species.” Feb. 17-23). As visually appealing as many of these invasive plants may be, they are crowding out our native plants. At first glance our local flora may not be as showy as these intruders, but our locals have a special charm all their own.
I work as a volunteer with California State Parks to help with controlling the advance of these nonnative interlopers, and I have grown to love and cherish our local plant species. They need our help to survive. If you want to become part of the effort, please contact volunteer.monterey@parks.ca.gov or (831) 574-9008 to sign up. Helen Ogden | Pacific Grove
Wharf Wars
Can’t blame the Shakes for gutting the place (“Despite the passage of time, drama on Fisherman’s Wharf remains a constant.” Feb. 17-23). Makes sense that there’s drama on the wharf, there’s money. If there wasn’t drama it would mean nobody cares.
As for the Discovery folks, it’s pretty wild they’re still pursuing this after all this time. At this point they’re just making charitable donations to lawyers. I don’t see them getting any kind of damages. Julian E. Torres | via social media
The Discovery people were warned when they brought the boat down that they would not be able to berth it along the dock. They tried to force the city’s hand by bringing it down. Did not work out as they had planned. Don Baccus | via social media
Loud and Proud
I read your story about the noise problem in South County (“An updated county noise ordinance fails again; opponents claim racism,” Feb. 17-23). I cannot remain silent about how stupid that lady sounded who claims the complaints over noise are about racism. That is complete bullshit.
Let’s be honest. That blaring loud music is beyond annoying. It is trashy, classless and has nothing to do with culture or religious customs. It is extremely disrespectful to neighbors. Margery Kemp | Castroville
