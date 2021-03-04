Smoked Out
Good on you (“Cigarette advertising could bring in big dollars, but crosses a line,” Feb. 25-March 3). I’m a former heavy smoker. Quitting (23 years ago) was the best and hardest thing I’ve ever done. Bravo to you for putting your values before the almighty dollar, especially in this economy. Cathy Heape | Pebble Beach
I want to thank Bradley Zeve and the Weekly for the decision to turn down future tobacco advertising dollars. While there may be a First Amendment argument to justify the advertising of “legal products,” the Weekly has taken the moral high ground by recognizing that “tobacco kills” is making an informed choice to protect and advance the public health.
Thank you for engaging in the conversation internally and with the community and for siding with what’s best for the community’s health and welfare. Bill Monning | Carmel
Jeez. If you guys don’t want the $100 grand from the tobacco company, can I please have it? Heck, for that kind of dough I might even start smoking. Sure, smoking is for fools – but so too are Everclear and Jagermeister. If you decide one vice is undeserving of corporate money then you should declare all vices are undeserving. Let us bear in mind Oscar Wilde’s quip: “A man who moralizes is usually a hypocrite.” Jordan Garrick | Big Sur
Hurray for the principles of Bradley Zeve! Staying tobacco free in the face of financial gain is laudable and commendable. I, for one, will continue my monthly [Weekly Insider contribution] because of it. Thank you for a job well done! Larry Whitney | Aptos
Pandemic Parenting
Duh! (“Work-related pandemic stress hits mothers harder than fathers, studies show,” Feb. 18-24.) I love my kids. Kids day in and day out with not much of a change of scenery, and doing distance learning with three elementary school kids is burning me way out! I want to go back to work, but the money spent to find care for all five kids is just not worth it. Sydney Coleman | via social media
I had to quit my job to stay home because of distance learning. Really looking forward to getting back to work and my son getting back to school. It’s been long enough. Nicole Amaral | Monterey
Society puts the majority of caregiving and household duties on women, and men get applauded for changing a single diaper or “babysitting” their own children. Are we really surprised that mothers are getting burnt out at a more alarming rate when these responsibilities now include pandemic safety and playing teacher’s assistant to their children? Alexis Maceira | Greenfield
In The House
Within a day of this article being published, Home Match immediately received calls from two homeowners interested in sharing their homes, one in Gonzales and one in Seaside. This confirms the great need for and value of the Home Match Monterey program (“A nonprofit creates affordable homes by pairing senior homeowners with people in need of a room,” Feb. 19-24).
Knowing firsthand the benefits of home sharing, I hope the continued visibility for this program will help even more people learn about this innovative way of stabilizing the housing of older adults, and creating new affordable housing solutions for those struggling to remain and thrive in our community. Doris Beckman | Marina
Beckman is program manager of Home Match Monterey.
I’m so glad to see this program taking off. I was impressed with its potential when I saw a presentation a couple of years ago. This is a win-win-win for our communities. Maury Treleven | Gonzales
What an absolutely wonderful idea! I love it. Jessi May Turner | via social media
Gassing Up
YAY! (“Costco gas station now open in Seaside to members,” posted Feb. 26). Kat Deering | via social media
Can’t wait to go back. Angie Joy | via social media
Theater Theatrics
This can ultimately be very good for Carmel and other Peninsula performing arts groups if (and it’s a BIG “if”) the Carmel City Council can keep from micromanaging and interfering with whatever group steps up to run the theater (“Sunset Center officially wants out of managing the historic outdoor Forest Theater,” posted Feb. 26). My experience indicates that the less administrators know about how the performing arts work, the more they feel they should be involved in artistic and management decisions. Gary Bolen | via social media
I would recommend looking at examples like Potrero Stage and Piano Fight in San Francisco. If I still lived [in Monterey County], I’d try to snap that up for a similar use to those. It’s far more sustainable, it makes for better art, and it’s less pressure for whoever takes them on. Nara Dahlbacka | Oakland
A Leader Lost
A sweet, warm, loving and effective community leader. We will miss you, Barbara (“Barbara Livingston, a longtime giant in Carmel politics, dies at 92,” posted Feb. 23). John Dalessio | via social media
Barbara was a wonderful advocate and leaves a lasting legacy on our community. Condolences to her family and friends. Kathleen Lee | via social media
Cheese Please
Made it today (“A viral recipe for a simple pasta bake inspires admiration and imitation,” Feb. 25-March 3). Really good. And so easy. Phil Irey | Monterey
Correction
The “Free Speech” column (“Buzz Page,” Feb. 25-March 3) incorrectly called the Monterey Herald a former daily. It remains a current daily; it has diminished in size, but not schedule.
Welcome to the discussion.
