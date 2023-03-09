Rules of Play
I am not remotely in favor of altering the Pro-Am format to keep celebrities and amateurs out of final round play if they make the cut (“PGA Tour may name Pro-Am a designated event, bringing possible changes,” posted March 3). This is all about money and 100-percent not what Bing intended when he started the Clambake. Reason #5 I don’t resent his widow stripping the Crosby name from the tournament when AT&T came knocking.
It’s not the Pro Am if these changes go through. Don’t kid yourself. Art Fernandez | via social media
Leadership Roles
It was great to see the many women who hold important positions in Monterey County and to see their names in print. Thanks for doing that (“Monterey County celebrates its women in leadership as Women’s History Month begins,” posted March 1). Renee Franken | Monterey
Water Way
It appears to be a question of priorities (“As the proposed Interlake Tunnel project advances, the question is: Is it worth it?” Match 2-8). Repairs to the dams should take first priority. The second-priority tunnel to share water between our two reservoirs sounds like a good idea, but quite expensive.
The water-injection wells for the Peninsula should take priority before the tunnel. The estimated cost for the tunnel, amortized over 20 years, is about $20/year per Monterey County citizen, and should be affordable in the long run. I’ve frequently water-skied on both reservoirs in times past, and keeping the reservoirs near capacity makes for better skiing, too! Walter Wagner | via web
One for All
In regard to the letter saying, “I’m guilty too, support your local businesses” (“Letters,” Feb. 23-March 1) – If this continues, big companies like Target, Walmart and Costco will begin to take over every small business that’s trying to thrive and grow. More needs to be done trying to support smaller businesses and promoting their sales.
In Monterey there is an abundance of small businesses trying to survive. First it starts with PigWizard, then other small businesses will follow suit. PigWizard always sold the best sandwiches with the finest ingredients. Mario Ortega | Castroville
Storm Damage
I was shocked at how much land was damaged (“Monterey County farmers report $336 million in damages from January’s storms,” posted Feb. 24). We’ve always had floods, but the weather of 2023 has affected thousands of acres of agriculture. That affects the farm workers and the supply of food. Workers losing days of work means no money on the table for their families back home. Sandra Valdivia | Castroville
[These losses are] completely devastating. My parents have been farmworkers, and agriculture is essential for immigrant families to make a living. It is devastating to hear about such losses; it’s hard for someone who works in the fields to not work and pay for my necessities. Jose Lopez Salvador | Royal Oaks
Safety First
To create a safer and better environment for kids, I believe there should also be cops surrounding the area (“Despite a rise in reports of violence among teens, schools say it isn’t reflected on campus,” Feb. 23-March 1). That way the rate of violence decreases rather than increases.
Cops should be at the skate park watching out for violence. Aurora Guillen | Castroville
Safer Streets
An article (“Seaside PD clamps down on speeding drivers on Hilby and other residential streets,” Feb. 23-March 1) states that Seaside Police had 1,635 traffic citations in 2022, which was 62-percent more than in 2021. As locals know, Hilby is a long street with lots of churches, schools, a community center. I think this should be the reason for more enforcement, with kids running around and pets since there are a lot of apartment complexes and houses there.
I agree with what the police are doing to keep Seaside safer. Sandra Pavon | Salinas
Heroes’ Story
Well done, Nick Tomb! What a great, inclusive dynamic duo with an equally updated cause (“When Maritime Awareness man meets Ocean Advocate girl, things can get pretty environmental,” March 2-8). Esther Malkin | Monterey
To the Beat
It was delightful to read an article about jazz (“As an artist and an activist, Maria Schneider is fascinating,” posted Feb. 26). The picture of a Sunday morning with Gil Evans brought a smile to my face and a part of my life I do not visit often enough.
I grew up with jazz through my father. As a little kid running around the park at the Concord Jazz Festival (before they held it in a venue) I thought it was OK. It was not until years later having moved from R&B (Tower of Power, still a favorite), listening to Grover Washington Jr. in college, that I went back and listened to some of the things I heard as a kid.
A whole beautiful world opened up. Now I understood why there was no background music for him. Jazz is art, painting with passion, direct expression of emotion and human experience. It was a world that we could talk about and explore together. I saw some of the greats as a child: Basie, Ellington, Getz and many more.
Thank you for your writing – I would love to learn who else you love in jazz. Berj Amirn | Seaside
Fit for a Dinner
Really good meals! (“What began as a supplement store for gym rats has become a culinary giant in prepared meals,” March 2-8.) Lia V.S. Paredes | via social media
Full Flavor
Lobster thermidor is amazing and should have a comeback! (“A look at old menus shows just how much culinary times change,” Feb. 16-22.) Gretchen Andersen Baldwin | via social media
