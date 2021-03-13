On the Grid
On the other hand it’s nice to go somewhere where people don’t stare at their phones all day (“Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service promises high speeds in rural areas like Big Sur,” March 4-10). Scott Cunningham | via social media
Why do we need all those satellites, I live rural and the internet is good enough. Marissa Adams | via social media
Some commenters think it has something to do with your phone. It does not! This is for home internet. I bet most of these naysayers have access to cable in the home. I do not. I’m on an old DSL line and lucky when my speed clocks in at 5 mbps. Other times it can be less than 2. I can’t wait to get my Starlink and enjoy normal internet like normal people. As far as “taking a break” from tech, it’s called an off button. Evan Rupert | Prosser, Washington
For those that don’t want it, they don’t have to get it. For those that need it, we appreciate it. CJ Howard | via social media
We have it in rural Washington. It is a game-changer. Robin McCord Harina | via social media
The Crackdown
Good job, Salinas (“Salinas takes up new enforcement efforts around Covid safety guidelines, but citations remain low,” March 4-10). Eric Palmer | via social media
That is ridiculous. Leave businesses to make a living and go out after the real crimes. Angela Richardson | via social media
Thirty-five percent of the population, 46 percent of Covid cases pretty much says it all. They are doing their job, protecting the public. Matt Brysch | Salinas
Trash Talk
If people are going to constantly be fined over having the “wrong” things in their recycling bins, they’re simply going to throw everything in the trash instead (Waste Management customers face fines for contaminated recycling,” feb. 25-March 3). Terrible approach. Sarah Lapré | via social media
The Board of Supervisors and Waste Management have completely lost sight of the fact that the objective is to divert recyclables from, not to, the dump. Andrew Allison | Carmel
If you’re upset about this stuff, maybe also please take a look at what’s actually recyclable! Many things can be considered “contaminated” that are normal items we thought were “recyclable” but aren’t (and check your area for what is/isn’t). Alina Flanary | via social media
Money Talks
Thank you for raising this important topic (“The financial system may feel rigged, but you can keep your dollars local through banking and investing,” Feb. 25-March 3). There are lots of ways to invest in our community that provide an actual return on investment. These financial instruments are growing in popularity due to Covid and there are more ways than ever to move money out of Wall Street and into Main Street.
Community Foundations (through impact investing and donor-advised funds) and others like New Way Homes have options today where folks can invest – not donate – and expect a return on that investment while helping their community (“A nonprofit developer focused on infill has a dream for Salinas, and the region,” March 4-10). I’m a big fan of this idea! Kate Roberts | via email
Roberts is President and CEO of Monterey Bay Economic Partnership.
Drama Off Stage
About time! (“A union worker is handed a legal win after Sunset Center worked to have him banned,” posted March 5.) Brian Janicula | San Rafael
What a shock the management at Sunset Cultural Center botched yet another situation. The board really needs to clean house there. Start fresh. It’s long overdue. Stuart Newhouse | Pacific Grove
Seeing Signs
That’s BS, it’s a legit business (“A court ruling means cannabis billboards need to come down, and the DA prepares to enforce,” Feb. 25-March 3). Rena Perez | Prunedale
I mean, if we’re taking those down we should be taking down billboards promoting alcohol & pharmaceuticals as well. Only fair. Mackenzie Miller | Monterey
Water Ways
Thank you for your coverage of water issues. You have been awesome and loved the article on finally seeing some movement to pass the supplemental environmental impact report for the Pure Water Monterey expansion (“Reconfigured Monterey One Water board moves forward with an expanded Pure Water Monterey project,” posted Feb. 28). It is the best decision that could be made about water right now and can solve so many of our water issues in the most economically and environmentally appropriate way. Susan Schiavone | Seaside
Great news! Thanks for covering this. Doug Steakley | Carmel Valley
Water is the most important political issue on the Monterey Peninsula right now in the sense that it is the one vital issue the people can do something about. Jose Rafael Ramos | via social media
The Weekly’s coverage of water issues has been invaluable to our communities. Thanks for your dedication to disseminating information and honest journalism on issues that affect us all. Kathy Biala | Marina
Eat Up
So glad to see your article on Great Plates (“The government-funded Great Plates Delivered program pays restaurants to feed homebound seniors,” March 4-10). It may truly save lives; it has been a godsend for me. Pasta Mia delivers my meals and they are wonderful, varied and nutritious – just fantastic! Jenell Roberts | Salinas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.