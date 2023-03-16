In Deep
Hope everyone makes it out safely (“Pajaro River levee breach floods the community, with emergency responders scrambling to get people to safety,” posted March 11). Nicole Amundson | via social media
Wow, so much flooding! Karen Warner | via social media
Kind of like Hurricane Katrina – poor people don’t matter. Hold your local government accountable; they knew this was a problem and instead they funneled your taxpayer money into their high salaries. Sam Ayala | via social media
Heartsick for all those affected (“Monterey County puts much of Salinas Valley under evacuation order amid flood threat,” posted March 12). Marge Zimmermann | via social media
Thanks for the updates and photos! Laura Hayes | via social media
Fruits and veggies are about to be expensive this year (“Monterey County agriculture hit with damage ‘greater than January storms,’ officials say,” posted March 13). Juan Carlos Lozoya | via social media
Thanks for the update. Unlike the TV news, this is information without hysteria (“Blanco Road is closed but Highway 68 remains open, dispelling fears of ‘Monterey Peninsula Island’ – for now,” posted March 13). James Tarhalla | via social media
Up on Downtown
Comparing Alvarado Street to Lighthouse Avenue is like comparing apples and oranges (“Street, road or stroad, a streetscape can make or break a downtown,” March 9-15). Alvarado is a relatively short downtown street, while Lighthouse is one of only two public routes out of Pacific Grove. During a storm, Highway 68 is often closed due to downed trees so that leaves Lighthouse a parking lot.
I agree with what King City is doing with Broadway. We enjoy stopping at the Cork and Plough for lunch. Mike Gunby | Pacific Grove
Really nice piece. I watched a great video explaining stroads and what a challenge they are for communities to deal with. “Stroads are Ugly, Expensive and Dangerous” [on the YouTube channel] Not Just Bikes is at bit.ly/stroadsvideo. Josh Warburg | Marina
I want more bike lanes! Maureen Wruck | Salinas
Tunnel Time
In 1978, the proposed tunnel between the two lakes was estimated to cost $8 million. Here we are 45 years later, and the estimate is over $200 million – 45 years and nothing has been done (“As the proposed Interlake Tunnel project advances, the question is: Is it worth it?” March 2-8).
Today, March 10, 2023, 8,000 cubic-feet of water are being released from Lake Nacimiento every second because the Nacimiento can not hold any more. That equates to 16,000 acre-feet a day running to the ocean. Wasted water. San Antonio Reservoir is sitting at 43-percent full. The tunnel would gravity-feed that wasted water over to San Antonio.
It’s well past time to do something. Edward Heinz | Salinas
Fighting Words
William Offenberg begins his argument, “People should be customers of a business because of products and services and not because of race, sexual orientation or ethnicity” (“Letters,” March 2-8). An inane argument. Who is he to say what people should or should not do? People congregate, shop, etc., where they feel comfortable and accepted whether it be a gay bar, a rap concert, an Irish pub, an ethnic deli, etc.
I also disagree that some are disadvantaged or discriminated against in favor of those who have been discriminated against. During my career in HR spanning more than 50 years, I have observed many non-merit appointments and/or promotions. However, all were based on cronyism and none were to favor any specific race or group. When given the opportunity, I corrected the non-merit appointments.
More and more employers recognize that cross-cultural interaction and input often brings fresh thinking and new ideas – not to discriminate against anyone, but to increase workforce diversity in our increasingly blended society.
“Level playing fields” are good things, and I am not aware of anyone who has been “disadvantaged or disenfranchised” by playing on one. I sympathize for those living in the good old USA who will “never embrace equality for all.”
Although equal justice and equal opportunity will never be entirely realized, they are certainly worthy goals for any democratic society. Bill Strojny | via email
Water Bill
Thank you for coverage of the latest on the Pure Water Monterey project (“Cal Am is conspicuously absent as Pure Water Monterey celebrates a milestone,” posted March 7). Monterey One Water has received at least two federal awards for their outstanding project, a truly innovative and sustainable water source. So far, Cal Am refuses to sign the water purchase agreement and is holding our water supply hostage, putting over $42 million in funding at risk.
If anyone wants to voice their concern to the California Public Utilities Commission, go to cpuc.ca.gov proceeding A.21-11-024 to leave a comment. The public needs to speak out on this. Susan Schiavone | Seaside
One Voice
Thank you for your article (“After 39 years at the helm of Interim, Inc., Barbara Mitchell says she got more than she gave,” Feb. 23-March 1). In 2008-2012, I enjoyed the privilege of working with Barbara while developing new housing on former Fort Ord property.
My favorite anecdote about the lengths she would go to for Interim consumers to feel at home: Although Jewish, she donned a Christmas sweater and learned Christmas carols for sing-along parties in December. Jennifer Coile | Hollister
Welcome to the discussion.
