Spore Sore
Another example of how well privatizing government services works (“Two military families sue over horrendous housing conditions in Monterey,” March 11-17). Matt Brysch | Salinas
The government made a big push to privatize housing, prisons and the military. It’s time to stop it. Big fail. Karen O’Neal | via social media
We finally escaped their hell. My children were sick constantly and my daughter had migraines and vomiting. Our walls and floors were swollen and one bathroom was unusable and they did nothing! They tried to get a bunch of money from us when we bought a house and moved but then whatever they found in the house after we left made them back off completely. We had lived in those houses for 16 years as both military and civilians. Absolutely horrendous! Addie Lawson | via social media
The houses are dumps and full of mold. The wall in my closet was buckling. Sheri Rocha | via social media
Abrams Park also had unresolved mold issues in some of their units as well when I worked there years ago, with families going through the same thing. Patricia VonDeas | via social media
Goodbye, Aloha
Ahh, nothing says “I’m a self-important prick” like endangering the public and ignoring the health department (“Judge orders utilities cut to Aloha Coffee & Cafe following repeat violations of pandemic orders,” posted March 15). Curtis McHenry | Irvine, Calif.
Mmmmm. Coffee that tastes as terrible as their morals. Nate Gomez | Seaside
I’ll be in for coffee this week! Keep it up! Chris Caffrey | via social media
This is a JOKE. The government should not be allowed to do that. Brandon James Kelsey | via social media
I’ve no interest in patronizing a business that picks and chooses which health department rules they’ll follow. Michael Kohler | Seaside
Shots Shots Shots
My experience was that they are extremely well-organized, courteous and welcoming. Well done, Montage! (“Montage Health administers 20,000 Covid-19 vaccines,” posted March 5.) Irene Merrill | via social media
So well organized. Made it such a positive experience. Way to go, Montage Marina! Jennie Baumback | via social media
I would like to thank and applaud every person involved in the vaccine event at the Major General William H. Gourley VA-DoD Clinic in Marina (“Campaign to get Covid-19 vaccines for veterans at the Marina VA clinic succeeds,” posted Feb. 6). Over the two doses, the people involved were friendly, efficient and professional. They did a marvelous job and deserve the appreciation and gratitude of every veteran who was helped. Well done to all. Louis A. Richards | Marina
Cracking Down
How about we stop picking on and fining our local businesses? Oldtown will end up being a ghost town (“Salinas takes up new enforcement efforts around Covid safety guidelines, but citations remain low,” March 4-10). Casey McIntosh-Buck | via social media
Even during normal times, one couldn’t have a concert on that property (“Salinas property owner who allowed live-stream concert faces misdemeanor charge,” posted March 12). It requires event permits. David Hernandez | via social media
Out to Bid
The requirements are unreasonable in the RFP and that’s why there are no takers (“Monterey County EMS fails a second time in a quest to create a new ambulance contract,” March 11-17). The county is also being ridiculous in taking over choosing the field training officers for a private company (AMR). Smells bad through and through. If the county wants the “power” then they should step up and make emergency medical transport services a county agency and stop treating private ambulance like the red-headed stepchild.
The employees of AMR and any/all other private ambulance transport services are caring and hardworking individuals, they do it because they care and to treat them so poorly is a reflection on the county. It’s time to make a decision, step up Monterey County, or step off. Jennifer Schmidt | via social media
Close Call
One lucky guy! (“Rather than fear the ocean, a shark attack survivor keeps going on more ambitious dive missions,” March 4-10.) Jennifer Langan | via social media
Fantastic story. Ryan Miller | via social media
Writing things like “we are statistically due for another [shark attack] soon” doesn’t help people or sharks. Especially when 100 million sharks are already killed per year. Why not educate people about sharks instead of demonize them… for being sharks? Kayvon Malek | via social media
Puppy Love
What an awesome article! Darla you are an angel (“The executive director of Animal Friends Rescue Project is in the dogs, cats and people business,” March 4-10). Jill Gendreau Susidko | via social media
Darla is the best! Debbie Bishop | via social media
Two of our three are from AFRP. We’re proud double foster failures! Audrey Pierson | Aptos
Your story of Ethel the Corgi (etc.) in the Pet Issue is a howl! Thanks so much (“When it comes to dogs, it’s the people who need training,” March 4-10). Ward Lauren | Carmel
