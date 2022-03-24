All in the Neighborhood
This is by far the worst kind of NIMBYism [proposed Homekey project in Pacific Grove falling apart]. I have lived in Monterey all but five years of my life and have never been harassed by local homeless people. Have some compassion, people, and remember that the way the American society is setup, you are a lot closer to being homeless than a billionaire (“Solutions exist to help end homelessness, but we need neighbors who are willing to say yes,” March 17-23).
Evan Lynch | Monterey
It’s a step in the right direction, but should have been done five or 10 years ago (“Salinas will get $4 million to rehouse individuals living in encampments,” posted Feb. 24). I live in the area proposed in this project. Neighbors are very concerned about how it will affect our neighborhood. But it could be better for us than what we have been experiencing from those motels.
Norma Ray | Salinas
History Speaks
As an educator and genealogist, I found the article about Tiburcio Vasquez one of the best that I’ve read in a long time in the Weekly (“Unpacking the life and legend of Tiburcio Vasquez, a career outlaw and native son of Monterey,” March 17-23).
Phillip A. Roach was the first mayor of Monterey when California first became a state in 1847. He was a member of the Society of California Pioneers in San Francisco which is the largest and most prestigious historical society this side of the Mississippi. Although he was Irish, he wrote a large amount of state legislation about anti-Chinese sentiment also. One of my immediate ancestors was a founding member of the Society of Pioneers, too, and he was the first tax assessor in San Francisco. James O’Callaghan was my cool Irish ancestor.
I have no idea how Tiburcio Vasquez could be classified a “Robin Hood” character when he was a murderer, thief and sexual predator. Xenophobia takes on strange nuances when one is an avid nationalist. The romantic idea of being a criminal and gang member lingers in our society and that’s a continuing problem. Eloise Shim | Seaside
I read the entire story – that’s a lot of research you did to obtain it. I liked Tiburcio’s statement just before being hanged. We should emphasize that to our children. Walter Wagner | via social media
Park and Hike
There would not be enough parking spaces to accommodate the demand (“Somehow, some way, increased access will happen for Carmel-area State Parks. But not yet,” March 10-16). That intersection [at Rio Road and Highway 1] is already boxed with choices to ingress and egress. That might mean those seeking to use a shuttle would park where the residents wish to park to shop.
The state ought to find a space suitable for parking, bathrooms and, perhaps after an entrance fee, trails into the park, as well as areas to sit and eat a bag lunch. Carol A. Stollorz | via social media
This will be good if parking is prohibited along Highway 1. If they add parking and a shuttle without prohibiting parking, Point Lobos will be totally overrun. Scott Cunningham | Carmel Valley
Time Pressure
Switching our clocks from standard time to daylight saving and back every year makes no sense and serves to confuse us all twice a year (“The U.S. Senate unanimously approved permanent daylight saving time today. Could this be the end of changing the clocks?” posted March 15). It seems like an easy fix, but can our politicians make it happen? Bravo to the Senate!
Maja | Marina
I prefer full standard time. Our clocks were designed in ancient times such that 12 noon was the time the sun was at its highest point in the sky.
Some of us are old enough to remember when Nixon initiated early daylight saving time, and children were going to school in darkness. People were commuting in darkness. It sucked!
Every year, no matter where you are on the planet, you will have on average 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of night. Energy savings with DST are a myth. In far northern latitudes, maybe, but in the South it makes it worse because people drive more in the evening and air conditioners are operating in stores and homes. When DST was invented, there were no cars or air conditioners. Christopher Hays | La Canada, Calif.
Learning from the Past
I remember doing projects like these in grade school. It was always fascinating to me, to learn about personal histories (“Sixth-grade students at Monterey Park Elementary cap the month with a series of thought-provoking presentations,” March 10-16). Such a fulfilling experience doing these projects and sharing everything you had learned with your class. Joseph W. Borawski | via social media
Hoop Dreams
I didn’t know Jamaree was a four-year starter! The legend grows (“Led by Palma grad Jamaree Bouyea, the USF Dons are finally dancing again,” posted March 15). Jason Hieb | Marina
Taco Time
Had lunch there yesterday (“New taqueria in New Monterey is on a Mission,” posted March 18). Just delicious! Street tacos and a burrito, both fabulous. Looking forward to the next visit! Debby Heermann | via social media
You really want to try real tacos, come to Salinas on the east side. And then you will see the difference. Monterey taquerias are not great. They look nice but food-wise are not great; East Salinas is where the real Mexican food is, just being honest. Liu Ibarra | Salinas
CORRECTIONS
Two titles were incorrect in the issue of March 17-23. Teresa McMillin is a physician assistant specializing in cosmetic dermatology, not a dermatologist (“Squid Fry”). Anne Ylvisaker was formerly a classroom volunteer, not a substitute teacher (“Author Anne Ylvisaker knows from experience that children love difficult words”).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.