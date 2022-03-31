Monkee Business
You have to be sure there was an attorney on retainer somewhere in his world. Why would a man (and my fav Monkee), so business-savvy, not have a valid, up-to-date will? (“Michael Nesmith’s four children claim there’s another will and contest the estate’s worth,” posted March 23.) Heidi Cherney Whipp | via social media
Really this should not be public – let the family work through this along with their grief. What I know from personal experience is that the death of a loved one brings out the worst and best. Let this stay private. Lori Carter | via social media
Multimillion-dollar estate and handwritten wills… Angie King | via social media
That’s Politics
Well, I get it. The Local Spin article has to have some blood spilled to keep readers glued to the newsprint (“County Democratic Party falls apart over procedures amid endorsements,” March 24-30). The local Democratic Party made some endorsements and contrary to what Sara Rubin wrote, the local Democratic Party did NOT fall apart. No blood spilled. We have a process and procedures that allow for a full discussion in a structured conversation, then we vote. And the bylaws were recently abbreviated for clarity and consistency.
Rubin’s article implies that the bylaws are a nuisance or something to be ignored whenever a conversation gets rough. I applaud our Chair Karen Araujo for her leadership in working us through a contentious meeting. In the race for the open North County supervisor seat, we had four good Democrats in the race. We choose two – a dual endorsement: Glenn Church and Regina Gage. A single endorsement has more power than a dual. Hence, a heated conversation. Some disagreement arose over the endorsement process, not over the candidates.
Even though the process was circuitous and the debate was long, we eventually voted and made good decisions. Small “d” democracy sometimes is a scrum, but works when everyone has a say. Gary Karnes | Pacific Grove
Karnes is vice chair of the Monterey County Democrats.
In the Kitchen
I am disappointed that Chef Cal’s personal issues were intermingled with a story that was supposed to be about new menus and working to obtain a Michelin star for Grasing’s (“Carmel chef Cal Stamenov’s transition has its challenges, including misdemeanor charges,” posted March 22). I go back to the saying “Let anyone among you who is without sin, be the first to throw a stone.” Let’s face it, we’ve all made mistakes and we all have flaws. Julie Ann Lozano | via social media
What bearing does Chef Cal’s new menu at Grasing’s have to do with the other content of this article? Mr. Faries, you are a food writer. Write about the food. Very poor journalism in my opinion. Dorothy Maras | Pebble Beach
What about the Children?
I always read your stories but felt moved to thank you (“America’s child care numbers don’t add up, and that has a major economic impact,” posted March 24). Your quick report and snapshot on this issue was astute and on point. I appreciate how you were able to simplify a complex issue, making it easy for people to really see (fingers crossed). Thank you for this and your consistent contributions to our community.
Toula Hubbard | via email
Down the Drain
Thank goodness for whistleblowers (“A whistleblower lawsuit alleges a Salinas ag company illegally dumped chemicals into the sewage system,” March 24-30). Paula Sardina | Klamath Falls, Oregon
Book Prize
Indeed, there’s magic in vending machines (“You can get candy and soft drinks from a vending machine. Why not books?” posted March 26). At my junior high school in the ’70s, some wise soul was inspired to install a vending machine, and stocked it with especially delicious apples and oranges. It became the most popular machine on campus, and set many of us up with lifelong cravings for really good fruit! What a brilliant gateway for reading. Kudos! Nancy Howden | Seaside
Off the Beaten Track
Great article (“Once part of Monterey County, the abandoned New Idria mercury mine is a both a ghost town and Superfund site,” March 17-23). Now I want to go there. Will Chaffey | Eagle River, Alaska
I’ve been there many times riding dirt bikes in Clear Creek [Management Area]. Tim Rydeen | via social media
Four of us rode our street bikes out there once. It was a long way from gasoline, down a long, pockmarked, rock-strewn road, past unmarked turnoffs, and that final hill was a real test. It was worth it, so eerie yet serene. Matt Brysch | Salinas
Capping the Pen
I’m a regular reader and appreciate your fine reporting, for the most part. However, the Squid piece “A Salacious Second Act” was neither funny, entertaining nor news, but rather just bottom-of-the-barrel lurid (“Squid Fry,” March 17-23).
Squid’s attempts at humor are tiresome, and snipes and attacks petty and mean. Maybe it’s time to stop the “ink flow” in favor of something print-worthy. Mary B. Parks | Carmel
Good Ol’ Cuppa
Could not be more thrilled about this news (“Captain+Stoker set to open second location, this time in Pacific Grove,” posted March 24). Elizabeth Murtagh | Pacific Grove
Finally, a good cup of joe in P.G.! Kim Campbell | via social media
Family Style
How exciting! More food truck catering options! (“The family behind some of Salinas’ most popular Italian food is rolling out a new way to serve up meatballs,” March 17-23.) Gina Nucci | via social media
