April Cruel?
There were several articles that appear to be “April Fool’s” jokes (“Carmel set to ban dogs from the town’s white sand beach,” “Homes for the homeless coming to Pebble Beach,” “Alvarado Street to shut down beer-brewing operations, switch to making wine coolers,” all posted April 1). Each of them had a bit that made me wince.
There ARE people who won’t go to Carmel Beach for fear of poorly controlled off-leash dogs (a real problem in any venue with off-leash dogs, people have distorted views of how well-trained their dogs are). That the wealthy PB community would help address the very real and painful problem of unaffordable housing and the myriad reasons people end up living “rough” shouldn’t be an April Fool’s joke. The brewery one was almost OK until you had to throw in that it would take affordable housing off the table.
We all stumble into awkward humor from time to time. Just calling it out as not funny (to me) because I appreciate when people tell me I’ve been insensitive. Karen Lowell | Prunedale
The fact that you ran an article on April Fool’s day about actually helping the homeless community around the Peninsula as a joke shows how gross of a publication you actually are. Shame on you. This is disgusting. Robert Burton | via email
Your article about homeless housing coming to Pebble Beach on April 1 is incredibly tone-deaf. A day about having fun and making jokes, and the article makes it clear you don’t understand the line between humor and ridicule. Are you going to write an article about how a cure for cancer has been found next? Jordy Bloom | via email
While I can appreciate a good prank and well-meaning joke, the April Fool’s “joke” about turning the Inn at Spanish Bay into a Homekey property, I found, disappointing.
Homelessness is a major crisis in the country, in our home state, and right here in our own community. The pandemic has only made this issue more pronounced and the housing shortage has only made the idea of a real home for those without feel even more unattainable. This off-color *prank* came across as elitist; I expect more from this publication.
Jokes are great – but this wasn’t funny. Kelli Coffey | Monterey
Slap Heard ‘Round the World
I want to tell you how much I appreciated your column (“Hey Will Smith, amazing women – like three Monterey County heroes – can stand up for themselves,” posted March 28). Having seen Will Smith’s reaction, I was so bothered. In these times with another male reacting to what he regards as the worst thing to have happened to his country with horrific violence, I found it so distressing that someone would react with violence. And you are so right. It was a total throwback when a male has to defend the “little woman.” (Gag me!). You were so right and, once again, thank you. Kathy K | Monterey
Sorry, ma’am, but you’re flat out wrong. No matter how many men undergo orchiectomies in this country, a real man ALWAYS stands up for his woman – especially when she is humiliated in public. Moreover, this is the second time that this officious prick insulted Mr. Smith’s wife, and I guarantee there won’t be a third. He never would have maligned Mrs. Smith if he were privately speaking to her. Instead, he used her as a prop for a cruel joke that serves only to embarrass her in front of 100 million people. And he erroneously assumed immunity from consequence given the public setting. Nobody – male or female – should be subjected to unprovoked contumelious epithets. And if someone chooses to foment enraged reactions, they should willingly accept the penalty. Mr. Smith had already given Mr. Rock a pass for previous indecorous comments, and Mrs. Smith issued a public rebuke. For reasons unquantified, Mr. Rock continued to look for humor where none was present. Now that he was personally delivered an open-palm sandwich, I’m sure his appetite for cheap laughs at Mrs. Smith’s expense has been satisfied. Jordan Garrick | Santa Fe, New Mexico
Stick To It
Chris Powers and Patrick Ayres may think that slapping stickers all over the place is a cool thing to do (“Every sticker needs a sweet spot. Local artists are finding them everywhere,” March 30-April 6), a way to ‘mark your territory,’ but those stickers in the wrong places (which means pretty much anywhere besides your own property) must be removed by someone who may not be so appreciative of those ‘bold designs and juicy colors and products that can last for years, even in the elements.’ Gangs and animals mark their territory, not people who respect other people’s, or public, property. When I see a sticker I ask myself ‘What self-serving egotistical idiot put that there?’ Helen Ogden | Pacific Grove
I love stickers, too. Shawn Adams | via social media
Cat On The Town
A few folks mentioned this piece to me, which led me to seek it out (“Indoor/outdoor cats create all sorts of problems. GPS tracking can solve some of them,” March 31-April 6). Thank you for this wonderful article, Sara! Caring E Smith Araujo | via social media
Seriously, keep your cat indoors and there will be more free birds flying around. Just sayin’. Barry Kilzer | via social media
Sand City First
Why do you get hung up on the sex of the person rather than their credentials? (“Sand City becomes the first city on the Monterey Peninsula to hire a woman as city manager,” March 31-April 6). I recall the much-touted “first Latina” CEO of PG&E who drove them into bankruptcy. Good luck, Vibeke Norgaard, I hope you do well in your new position. Jeff Woods | via social media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.