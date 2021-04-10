Gotcha (some of ya)
Great reporting on the long overdue changes in store for Big Sur (“A secret report, obtained by the Weekly, reveals a master plan to close Highway 1 to thru-traffic for good,” April 1-7). I was surprised, however, that you failed to discuss the subway system that will run under the mountains from Carmel all the way to Hearst Castle. It has the blessing of the Coastal Commission and it will be great to get to San Simeon in 45 minutes without having to deal with all the mule traffic! R. Owen Clark | Monterey
Editor’s note: This story, published on April 1, is indeed an April Fools’ joke.
Oh you pranksters – you had me until white rhino! Thanks for the very good amusement, although I was already excited about getting to Big Sur via Joby air taxi. Monica LaVelle | via email
You all hooked me well, at least three-quarters of the way through, until the quotes became a bit too unusual. Great piece, and so well crafted! I loved the Joby reference and imagined flying down to a mid-coast resort.
I’d rather have it open so I could drive down to Cambria from Pebble Beach, but I do understand the impact that tourists have on the coastline and how residents might wish it were different. Kudos to you for a fun April Fools’ experience! Scott Seaman | Pebble Beach
Best. Prank. Ever. Domini Anne | via social media
I legit thought this was real. That’s it! No more Weekly for me. Enough is Enough! Eric Barajas | Seaside
Outstanding job! I was buying this through more than half the story, and stunned. And then I read about the Point Sur white rhino preserve and realized I was snookered! Michael Poirier | Richmond, Calif.
I fell for this 100 percent and was in an absolute panic!!!! Well played! Robin Riain | via social media
The story on Highway 1 closure was a massive error in judgment. A colossal waste of journalistic talent. A brilliant example of what NOT to do.
The reason so few organizations attempt April 1 spoofs is because most fall into the above categories. Other than that, I love your paper. Carl Alasko | via email
Did everyone in your office really think your April Fools’ story was a real knee-slapper? I think I have a fairly broad sense of humor and I can sometimes discriminate between what’s funny and what is stupid. This story was the latter. With certain politicians trying to enhance their careers by pummeling the news media for presenting “fake news,” you contribute to their efforts by printing fake news. These times are absolutely the wrong time to play games with what you print. Gary Kress | Monterey
The problems Big Sur residents face are not as amusing as your writers seem to think.
Possibly the only factual note in your article was the part in which you pointed out that the Coastal Commission is now signing off on projects without public notice or any opportunity for the public to comment. They did this regarding Ventana’s Smoke House restaurant in the historic Post Homestead.
Big Sur is threatened; it’s not a joke. Marilyn Ross | Big Sur
Interesting how convincing fiction built on a modicum of facts can take hold of the imagination and create reality. It’s been quite a year for fake news, conspiracy theories and lies. A reminder of the responsibility the press has to tell the truth.
Your convincing April Fools’ Day joke might be worth a follow-up that explores our ongoing challenge to discriminate and cleave fact from fiction. Phil Wellman | Carmel
At last, a sensible plan for the Big Sur coast has emerged. Who dares now say that government is not working in our favor! For decades elements of this plan have been called for by Big Sur residents. Who has sat at a local bar late at night and not heard some local express a desire that the bridge just south (or north) of a preferred location collapse, thus making the coast more exclusive. Now everybody’s prayer for “a coast wild and lonely” will be answered.
Landowners can finally settle into traditional practices of hunting and gathering. Notley’s Landing and Partington Cove will once again become gathering spots for locals in anticipation of the luxuries of the world coming on boats. After all, Costco is so far, and those parklets in Carmel were already overcrowded. Lloyd Jones | Big Sur
No Tax For You
City Attorney David Laredo says he’s accepting responsibility – as well he should – for the fact that this mistake happened (“A new sales tax approved by Pacific Grove voters is on hold, until a misstep is sorted out,” April 1-7). Is he also going to make the city whole, by paying P.G. the amount of tax money we were relying on receiving, but have already lost, and will continue to lose, because the increase has not yet gone into effect? Pam Rolph | Pacific Grove
Under Water
I’m so sorry to learn this. The Monterey Bay kelp forests were a wonder… sorta scary and sorta magical (“Sea urchins are killing Monterey Bay’s kelp forests. Help is on the way, with hammers,” March 25-31). Annemarie Mulligan Goldstein | Las Vegas
Remember purple urchins are a native species that is supposed to be here and has coexisted with kelp forests for millions of years. Geoff Shester | via social media
Drilling In
I actually agree that it would be a good idea to not refer to the name of his former practice (“A dentist hires an attorney in what looks like trying to intimidate the press,” April 1-7). It does not detract from any reporting on the pervert, and it is not relevant to the reporting on the pervert. What’s the harm in accommodating a request of that nature, even if it was overly officious? Walter Wagner | via web
