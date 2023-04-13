Heads in Beds
Having nothing in place for our children and teens is failing them. They deserve better (“A lack of psychiatric treatment beds in California puts an enormous strain on patients, staff and the community,” April 6-12). Audrey Grace | via social media
I had to get shipped to Marin after 36 hours in the ER. It was very traumatic, and the “crisis team” needs a crisis team. Michaella Ann Dye | via social media
Party On
The Democratic Party is a big tent party. It reflects a multitude of interests, and usually bases its priorities on inclusiveness and fairness.
The current dispute within the local Democratic Central Committee is manufactured from within, and will undermine the success of inclusiveness and fairness (“The county Democratic Party gets stuck on issues big and small,” March 23-29). Of course there are differences of opinion and assertiveness. But for sure we do not want a party that may be dominated by a handful of loud members.
What we want is a level of deliberation and decision-making that is inclusive and fair, and is consistent with meeting rules and bylaws that support full participation. Proof of success is the largest representation ever by Spanish heritage members. As a big tent party, it matters. Current Chair Karen Araujo provides effective leadership by practicing and defending these priorities. George Riley | Monterey
Note: Riley is a member of the Monterey County Democratic Central Committee.
~ ~ ~
As a former chair of the Monterey County Democratic Party, I know how hard that job is. Karen Araujo, the current chair, is someone I know to be honest, hard-working, and dedicated to promoting rights for women, workers and renters. Under her leadership, the county Democratic Party is more diverse and more representative of the full county than ever before. The party meetings have more people attending and participating than ever before.
Under Chair Araujo, this past year the Monterey County Democratic party supported the successful election of the first woman as county sheriff. We helped elect a new county supervisor. And we have elected Democrats to every state and federal office. We should be celebrating our successes. I have full confidence in Chair Araujo. Alan Haffa | Monterey
Note: Haffa is a member of the Democratic Central Committee.
Skate Trick
Those five councilmembers will definitely lose their seats once all these kids (whom they are denying the one thing they are asking for) can vote (“Pacific Grove City Council votes 5-2 to stop the current effort to bring a skatepark to town,” posted April 6). Kelsea Richmond | Prunedale
I grew up in P.G. and graduated high school 1963. We always had to fight for something to do. We did have the rec center and football games; we finally got a movie theater. I’m glad we had the swimming pool and Lovers Point. If I needed something else, I walked to Monterey. I loved my childhood. We didn’t have a lot to do but we found things that kept our interest.
I’m not seeing a skatepark at George Washington Park. I believe if you want a skatepark, keep it away from residences. I agree kids need things to keep them busy and times have changed. Hope you all can come to a resolution that is best for all. Carol Moore | San Diego County
Flood Plan
Well written, and well said (“It’s time to consider how we make planning decisions that incorporate climate change hazards,” posted April 5).
Unfortunately, though I see the good in people, I observe most of us still act out of fear at a fundamental level. I think this drives the deep and increasing divide between those with wealth and those without. This is to say, I am generally optimistic with individual possibilities, I have become much less so with political and economic decision making. There, greed (fear) and power and control issues (fear) continue to rule the day.
Your article points to a path of a better outcome. I hope that we – as a community, state, country – choose a better path. However, especially with our current “culture wars” of red and blue and those who manipulate that on both sides, this seems a risky hope. Berj Amir | Seaside
~ ~ ~
Thank you for the link to the latest IPCC report on climate change. On page 7 of the 36-page synopsis, a visual shows what types of climate change will be present for a person born in 1950, 1980 and 2020. The kids born in 2020 will be 70 in 2090, and will face temperature increases from 2 to 4 degrees. Their parents, born around 1980, will be 70 in 2050 and facing increases of 2 to 2.5 degrees. Those born around 1950 are in their 70s now and have no skin in this game.
When looking at issues of equity, how is it equitable that decisions being made now that directly affect these outcomes are being made by 60 – and 70-year-old CEOs and legislators who still cling to the NIMBY mindset? To your point, yes, it is time to consider how we make planning decisions regarding climate change hazards. I wonder how we will manage this systemic roadblock in order to secure a viable future for those who will be here the longest? D.L. Owens | Monterey
Water Ways
The best takeaway from this is what [Public Water Now Director] Melodie Chrislock stated at the meeting about the millions and millions Cal Am has bilked us for in unnecessary charges over the past years, vs. the $3 million we’ve spent fighting them and working toward buying them out (“The Monterey Peninsula Water Management District names its price for Cal Am’s local system,” April 6-13). That is money well spent. Get rid of these parasites. Arno Featherstone | Seaside
Wow, a hardy congratulations to all those involved in keeping this moving forward. Derek Dean | via web
