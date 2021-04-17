Coffee Catch
Funny thing, if he had just followed guidelines he wouldn’t be in the mess he is in now (“Judge orders Aloha Coffee padlocked and generator disabled until the owner secures a health permit,” posted April 8). Tiffany Sheele | Half Moon Bay
I like restaurants, cafes and eateries that follow the health guidelines. They get my money. No money for Covid Cafe. Mike McDaniel | Monterey
Ridiculous. We live in a free country. Or we did. If you don’t like the way he runs his business, don’t go there. It’s pretty simple. Michelle Lindo-Lindley | via social media
Hopefully he cuts the locks and purchases another generator. I will continue supporting him and his business! We’ve been ordering like crazy from here these past two weeks. The other day, some coworkers and I tallied up a pretty nice bill for them. Raycheal Jarvis | via social media
So basically free choice means being able to choose which laws and regulations you obey? Guess I’ll drive without a license then. My body, my choice – I don’t need a flimsy piece of paper telling me I know how to drive! Kelly Crowe | via social media
Good on Aloha Coffee for standing up to these tyrants! Unfortunately most sheep-ran business owners didn’t have the balls to stand up for what’s right. Ryan McGilloway | via social media
I didn’t know violating health codes was patriotic. Guess if I serve people raw chicken, I’m friggin’ Thomas Jefferson, LOL. Lucas Musgrave | Santa Cruz
Captain + Stoker had a line down the sidewalk yesterday. They are just a couple blocks away. The business there is booming. I guess following the law has some benefits after all. Mark Scott Arellano | Monterey
Turning On The Tap
The state cannot have it both ways by demanding the city produce housing while not granting this small amount of water needed that could make it happen (“Water restrictions and housing shortage converge in a request for additional Carmel River water,” April 8-14). It’s especially important to grant the water needed for affordable housing projects for renters/workers already living here to afford to stay. Esther Malkin | Monterey
We have a new water supply already delivering – come December, the 3,500 acre-feet per year from Pure Water Monterey will allow Cal Am to stop illegally pumping the Carmel River and live within its 3,376 acre-foot-per-year limit. In light of that, asking for 75 acre-feet is a reasonable request and we need the housing. Melodie Chrislock | Carmel
Editor’s note: Chrislock is managing director of Public Water Now.
Hard no, I understand the need for more affordable housing but at what cost? We can’t supply enough water today, what happens when we need more housing? Deplete a waterway that can’t support a steelhead run? Chad Ross | via social media
Happy Trails
The discontinuation of the hot springs is a sad but necessary move (“After five years of closure, the Pine Ridge Trail to Sykes Camp in Big Sur is set to reopen,” posted April 6). “This is why we can’t have nice things,” I thought to myself after my last visit to Sykes, which resulted in a MRSA staph infection from the disgusting conditions. Brian McCarthy | Marina
Wolf Walkabout
Amazing wolf, stay safe! (“A gray wolf’s journey from Oregon takes him into (and beyond) Monterey County,” posted April 7.) Elaine Clifford | via social media
Welcome him back and keep him safe please! We need our wolf brothers and sisters to stabilize the ecosystem – restore balance in a natural way. Tamoul Quakhaan | via social media
A Poet Remembered
Excellent! Looking forward to seeing this! (“A new installation at the Monterey Conference Center honors late Carmel poet Robinson Jeffers,” posted April 9.) Dan Jensen | San Jose
Perhaps closing the Coast Road is an April Fools’ joke, but if it isn’t, or even if it is, Robinson Jeffers deserves to be in the mix (“A secret report, obtained by the Weekly, reveals a master plan to close Highway 1 to thru-traffic for good,” April 1-7). He was not particularly fond of the New Coast Road. Actually, he might get a wicked pleasure out of the problems the road faces.
Here, expressed in his own inimitable way, his poem “The Coast-Road” from his 1937 volume, Such Counsels You Gave to Me. An excerpt:
“A horseman high alone as an eagle on the spur of the mountain over Mirmas Canyon draws rein, looks down / At the bridge-builders, men, trucks, the power-shovels, the teeming end of the new coast-road at the mountain’s base… / At the far end of those loops of road / Is what will come and destroy it, a rich and vulgar and bewildered civilization dying at the core, / A world that is feverishly preparing new wars, peculiarly vicious ones, and heavier tyrannies… ” Frances Vardamis | Carmel
Editor’s note: Yes, this story was an April Fools’ joke.
Corrections
A story about water (“Water restrictions and housing shortage converge in a request for additional Carmel River water,” April 8-14) correctly stated the number of acre-feet of water requested (75), but incorrectly stated the equivalent number of gallons. It is about 24.4 million gallons, not 326,000 gallons, which is equivalent to about 1 acre-foot.
A column about the upcoming elections for Monterey County supervisor for District 2 (“Squid Fry,” April 8-14) misstated fundraising by one candidate, Regina Gage. In 2020 she took out $24,000 in loans, she did not raise $24,000 in campaign gifts.
