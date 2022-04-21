Monumental Accessibility
You write that Seaside’s opening up Eucalyptus Road to cars is a “cause for celebration,” but as a nearby resident, there are lots of reasons not to celebrate (“Ode to a Monument,” April 14-20). That closed section of rolling road is regularly thronged with walkers, bikers, kids on scooters, etc., because it turns out people love a wide, paved, car-free area that cuts through wilderness, far more so than they love nearby fire roads and singletrack trails that are only lightly used.
Sure, foot traffic will still have sidewalks and bike paths along Eucalyptus, but now there’ll be cars zipping by, speeding and distractedly texting while driving and doing all the other things car drivers do, and all the more so if this is an incremental step toward revisiting the dormant Eastside Parkway proposal (which it hopefully isn’t).
This change is a real loss of a popular public space, where people could get away from traffic and into the wilderness, while not venturing too far out of their comfort zones. Philipp Bleek | Seaside
Amazon Backs Down
Local politicians using a nondisclosure agreement to get around the Brown Act. Sounds illegal to me. (“Planned Amazon warehouse in Salinas goes kaput due to rising construction costs,” posted April 14). James Tarhalla | via social media
Construction costs indeed. Perhaps they realized this project would require reconfiguration of Highway 101 northbound exits to serve it. Shout out to councilmember Anthony Rocha for expressing concern about being prevented from speaking honestly with his constituents. Tina Walsh | via social media
Auto Goodbye
Been a 3-generation family mechanic for us (“Tom Hillesheim, the mechanic trusted by so many people, is turning his last wrench,” April 14-20). He will be missed!!!! Shawn O Millerick | via social media
Thank you Tom! You’ve been great! Kumu Rivera | via social media
Critical Vacancies
Monterey county is not doing a good job at taking care of sexual assault or domestic violence survivors (“Sexual assault investigator vacancies mean victims must travel out of county for exams,” April 14-20). There is no DV program except if you’re lucky in Salinas. Salinas can feel scary to a DV survivor. Christelle Harris | via social media
A Fire in Salinas
Building destroyed. That is terrible! (“Fire at Taylor Farms in Salinas is contained, all orders are lifted,” posted April 14). A lot of people out of work soon, terrible! Also difficult for growers sending their harvest there for processing. All around bad news! Jay Donato | via social media
I’m so sorry for all the families this will affect. Christine Gipson | via social media
Supporting Ukriane
It is important to keep in mind the fact the people of Russia are not the driving force behind this tragedy in Ukraine, but a despot who denies his people the truth. Closer to home, it’s refreshing to know that one local fraternal organization has chosen to take a positive step.
Rather than denounce Russia with “we boycott vodka from Russia,” as businesses outside the Monterey Peninsula are doing, the American Legion Post 512 on Dolores Street in Carmel has a large sign on its front fence which reads “PROUDLY SERVING UKRAINIAN VODKA.” This, I believe, is a positive way to support Ukraine. Thank you fellow Veterans. Mike Brown | Carmel
Battery Plans
This is a good way to enhance our grid capacity without building new power plants (“PG&E’s new Tesla-powered system gives Moss Landing another battery storage boost,” posted April 18). Scott Cunningham | via social media
And what is the plan for disposal or regen of all those batteries? Janis Spencer | via social media
Firestation by the Seaside
Glad to hear Seaside is looking into the future for the benefit of their citizens (“Seaside is building a second fire station – without the city of Marina – and the costs are rising,” April 14-20). CJ Howard | via social media
It is indeed needed, as Seaside is developing north on former Fort Ord land! Chris Sierra | via social media
Protecting Democracy
According to recent polling, 84 percent of voters – Republicans and Democrats alike – agree that no president, regardless of party, should be able to obstruct and undermine the will of the American people or exploit weaknesses in our political system for their personal gain. In our polarized politics, that bipartisan support is a huge deal.
So what can we do to protect our democracy from presidential corruption? Pass bold legislation like the Protecting Our Democracy Act. If passed, it would prevent future abuse of presidential power and corruption, increase transparency, and ensure presidents of either party can be held accountable. Zoe Edington | Monterey
On the menu
Congratulations on your insightful and interesting take on restaurant offerings (“Smaller, curated menus are the way of the future for restaurants,” April 14-20).
Having operated several Monterey-area restaurants over the past few decades, I can relate to the ever-expanding-to-please-everyone approach to menus, and the downside of pursuing that end, particularly in our difficult, and getting worse by the day, labor market. I have been saying for several years that the greatest threat to our industry, particularly locally, is the cost and availability of qualified cooks. That time is upon us.
I look forward to reading more of your thought-provoking work. Kevin Phillips | Pacific Grove
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.