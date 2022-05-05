Living History
The resolution is a first step (“Pacific Grove is on the cusp of issuing a formal apology for the burning of a Chinese village in 1906,” April 28-May4). However, if any of the buildings were owned by the Chinese community, the property should be returned to its rightful heirs. Kat Meissner | Carmel
Suiting Up
There is a process in the Sheriff’s Department if a deputy is suspected of a crime. It does not include calling a press conference and smearing the [former] candidate, Scott Davis, and Dan Mitchell, [former] president of the Deputy Sheriff Association (“Appellate court resurrects defamation suit against sheriff candidate Joe Moses,” April 21-27). Davis had just received the Deputy Sheriff Association’s endorsement over the incumbent Sheriff Steve Bernal. An investigation by the California Department of Justice found no merit to Moses’ charges. Since Moses maintains that “what he did was right” he obviously does not know the rules of the department that he wants to run.
Recently the appellate judges found that the case must go to trial. Meanwhile the county taxpayers are covering the cost of defending Moses, a questionable decision by the Board of Supervisors. The Weekly did not emphasize any of these facts in its article. Why is the Weekly giving Moses an easy time? Beverly Bean | Salinas
Open Roads
I agree with the previous letters regarding the opening of Eucalyptus Road in Seaside (“Letters,” April 21-27). It is almost two miles of peace and quiet, a wonderful place for families to bike, stroll and run. What will people do on Eucalyptus Road – race on it? Ignore the warning signs about explosives? Give a heck about those walking, riding?
Why not create parking spaces at the junction of Eucalyptus Road and Gen. Jim Moore Boulevard and allow Eucalyptus to remain peaceful, uncrowded, uninterrupted by vehicle noise, and keep it a haven for peace and the wonderful scenery to enjoy? Mike Perea-Cowan | Seaside
Green Thumbs
Thanks for your article on gardening with native plants (“Converting conventional landscaping back to nature is a positive trend for water and wildlife,” April 21-27). I’ve converted my yard into a mini wildlife refuge using (mostly) native plants. It looks good, smells great, and requires almost no watering. It was a refuge when we spent more time at home during the pandemic. Here’s hoping your article inspires more converts! Ken Peterson | Monterey
To also include plastic plants as a solution just does not go with all the Earth Day events and the need to reduce plastics in the marketplace and home (“There are more reasons to get artificial plants than just needing to fill a space,” April 21-27). The Monterey County Weekly has had many articles over the years about reducing the existence of plastics in our lives. George Thorpe | Monterey
What’s New in Oldtown
Oldtown Salinas looks great with all of the infrastructure and landscaping improvements, including the excellent entrance arch (“It’s a great time to get a beer (and more) on Main Street in Salinas,” April 28-May4). It’s a great place to spend a night and have dinner, a craft beer and a movie. It’s already a destination for this Monterey resident, and having Alvarado Street Brewery move in will make it even more of an attraction. Kudos to the city and business community for your revitalization efforts. Eric Palmer Sr. | Monterey
Raise a Glass
Congratulations! I visited with my sister and some friends and Mitchel was so knowledgeable and recommended some fantastic whiskey and gin tastings (“The Whisky Club has hundreds of choices and the expertise to help you pick,” April 21-27). Looking forward to returning again and taking some bottles home! Kendra Howell | via social media
Perfect Cut
It is fitting that Art finally receives recognition and acknowledgment for all his years of service to our community (“Salinas’ long-time butcher looks toward his retirement,” April 21-27). For 30 years, he has been my source for meat and trout. Thank you Art! Glen Grossman | via email
Book Nook
Thank you for that wonderful article on Saul and Helen! (“How a gift by a late Pacific Grove couple is helping Ukrainian refugees get resettled,” posted April 30.) Saul came into the Pacific Grove Public Library every day after Helen died. He would arrive when we opened at 10am, sit in the reading room reading the daily papers, and perhaps nap. At lunch he would head out to Carl’s Jr., returning after lunch. He would stay in the library all day, usually not leaving until closing.
The library staff were his friends and his daily social outlet. We assisted him in many ways and always appreciated him. We helped to celebrate his 100th birthday and he died not long after that. In his will, he left PGPL his life insurance money (at 100, it was $12,000!) and an additional $50,000 from his estate. The library was involved in a major renewal the year of Saul’s passing, so we named a reading nook in his honor.
Saul led a wonderful, long life. We miss his daily presence at the library but are so proud of his legacy. Diana Godwin | Pacific Grove
Godwin is library director of the Pacific Grove Public Library.
Correction
A story about the Emile Norman Exhibition (“With every step and touch Emile Norman made art, unable to move through the world without leaving behind a trail of design,” April 28-May 4) misstated several historical facts. Artist Emile Norman lived in the house for about 60 years, not 30; the property was sold to him by Florence Pfeiffer, not the Trotter family, but the Trotters were instrumental in Norman’s acquisition of the property and building the house. In addition, there was not an approved plan to demolish the house before the Emile Norman Arts Foundation acquired it, but the potential for demolition.
