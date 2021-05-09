Feast or Famine
When my mixed-race family moved to the Monterey area 10 years ago, we explored all of the coastal communities for a home to buy. The first decision we made was to never move to Pacific Grove due to the Feast of Lanterns festival (“Reforming the Feast of Lanterns trivializes Pacific Grove’s racist history. It’s time to end the festival,” April 29-May 5). We were appalled that a predominantly white community that had burned out Chinese families would then culturally appropriate a festival and dress up white girls in qipaos as if they were Asians. Would it be more obvious if they held a mock slave auction and dressed in blackface or held a powwow and danced in war paint?
Arielle Isack is to be congratulated for concluding that the festival cannot be reformed. Why not take the money and pay reparations to the descendants of the families whose homes were incinerated? Then P.G. might appeal to mixed-race families like ours. Jim Raines | Marina
Thank you for this article. I am sure a lot of backlash will be received but this is the truth. I know it’s hard to swallow but it must be digested to evolve. Henna Mun | via social media
Cancel culture strikes again. Nicole Amaral | Monterey
I grew up in a small town in Virginia. The Hospital Auxiliary used to put on a minstrel show every year with prominent white citizens performing in blackface. They don’t do that any more. And haven’t since the mid-’60s.
The Asian-American cultural appropriation in Feast of Lanterns is only marginally less offensive. We’ve had a year to rethink it. Let’s abolish it. Roger Kern | via social media
Or we could enjoy the tradition as we have for a century. If you don’t like it don’t participate. Scott Cunningham | Carmel Valley
I would like to share my empathy for the shameful burning down of the Chinese fishing village. I live half a block from Lovers Point. We have had our own parties on our property over the last 50 years in conjunction with the Feast of Lanterns that have included people of Asian descent at our house. My children, after the pandemic, are looking forward to the return of the Feast, as this is a very special social time that includes an ocean swim under the fireworks.
For Arielle Isack to attach the Feast to some sort of disparaging view of Asian Americans was beyond any of our party celebrants’ opinion as being connected to this tragedy. Ironically, some of those Asian partygoers are also involved, as I am, in pulling lanterns with kayaks annually for the Hiroshima Nagasaki memorial the following week. Kevin Downey | Pacific Grove
Wholeheartedly agree with much of the article. It’s time for change, and not just the story but the history. We can celebrate as a community, enjoy each other’s company and festivities without denial. I’d love to see a group take a year, look at our history and come up with something that’s more reflective of “us.” It’s not about being “woke,” it’s about being honest and celebrating the good in our community. Jennifer Schmidt | via social media
Thank you to the author for sharing her voice! Parisa Ebrahimi Gomez | via social media
Lost His Marbles
Those were scary times, we live off of Highway 156 and each time a report of it happening again felt more like serious intent and less of some random thing (“Highway 101 attacker pleads guilty to 30 counts of assault for targeting vehicles with a slingshot and marbles,” posted April 29). Andrew Jackson | Prunedale
Good, now we don’t need to be afraid to drive those highways. Cyndi Olvera | Sacramento
Gonzales Growing
Good luck with the out-of-towners ruining the city of Gonzales (“Gonzales seeks to annex farmland and quadruple in size,” April 22-28). Look at us here in Soledad. Aaron Nme Reyes | Soledad
So the people who work locally get priced out again. Wonderful. Matt Brysch | Salinas
Gonzales residents should be able to determine growth in their city. It’s interesting that LandWatch and others who don’t live there want to tell the city of Gonzales what type of growth they should have. Delia Gutierrez | via web
The city is betting on people moving to Gonzales from the Bay Area! It’s all about greed and how much money can be made. These developers don’t care about people who grew up in Gonzales and I bet when they are done, there won’t be any low-income houses built. Marvin Glazier | via social media
Coffee Kerfuffle
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes (“PG&E goes to court over judge’s order to turn off utilities at Aloha Coffee,” April 29-May 5). Your political beliefs don’t allow you to ignore public health codes and ordinance.
No one would be defending this business if they decided that they don’t agree with having to wear hair nets, pants, or wash his hands. Kayvon Malek | Monterey
Sushi Solution
I love when our community thinks outside of the box. Great job Kim family! (“When county buildings shut down, a family-run food business was in trouble. They shifted to sushi,” April 22-28.) Chris Carpenter | via social media
Best Breakfasts
So sad. Such a special place and such a special family (“Tommy’s Restaurant in Marina, the last place to get a truly affordable breakfast, has closed for good,” posted May 1). Many good memories there. Lauren Gonzalez | via social media
We loved Judy and her family. We will miss Tommy’s! Cindy Lopez | Marina
